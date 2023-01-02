Tunisha Sharma death: Who is Sanjeev Kaushal? Know why actress had ‘panic attacks’ after hearing his name

TV actress Tunisha Sharma (File photo)

TV actress Tunisha Sharma’s alleged suicide case caused shockwaves in the Indian television industry, and her former boyfriend Sheezan Khan was arrested by the police on charges of abetment to suicide, with claims of ‘love jihad’ falling on him.

As Sheezan Khan remains arrested in the Tunisha Sharma murder case, his family addressed an explosive press conference on Monday, launching several allegations against Sharma’s mother and other family members, alleging mental harassment of the actress by them.

During the press conference, Sheezan Khan’s sisters mentioned the name Sanjeev Kaushal several times, saying that the person caused Tunisha Sharma a lot of mental stress. Khan’s family also claimed that Tunisha used to have “panic attacks” when she heard Sanjeev Kaushal’s name.

Who is Sanjeev Kaushal?

Sanjeev Kaushal’s name came up in the press conference addressed by Sheezan Khan’s sisters and lawyers a lot, which gave the impression that the relations between him and Tunisha Sharma were strained and disturbed.

Sanjeev Kaushal is the uncle of deceased actress Tunisha Sharma, who used to live in Chandigarh. Sheezan’s family claimed that Tunisha was “afraid” of Kaushal and used to have “panic attacks” whenever she heard his name.

According to the claim made by Sheezan Khan’s side, Sanjeev Kaushal and Tunisha’s mother Vanita Sharma had “control” over the actor’s finances, and they gave her very little money to survive during her acting days.

"Tunisha and Sanjeev Kaushal (an uncle in Chandigarh) had terrible relations. Sanjeev Kaushal and her mother, Vanita, used to control Tunisha’s finances. Tunisha often pleaded in front of her mother for her own money," said Sheezan Khan’s advocate.

Not just Sanjeev Kaushal, but Sheezan’s lawyer also lodged allegations against Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vanita Sharma, and uncle Pawan Sharma. He said that Vanita was causing a lot of mental stress for Tunisha, and didn’t let her seek professional help for her distress.

"Tunisha’s so-called uncle Pawan Sharma was her former manager, who has fired four years ago because he used to interfere in her affairs and behave harshly with her," he said, as per ANI reports.

(With ANI inputs)

