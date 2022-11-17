Search icon
Shraddha Walkar murder: Why Aaftab Poonawala's water bill of Rs 300 is under police scanner

Poonawala was terminated by the Gurgaon call center around the same time as he had been irregular to work.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 10:43 AM IST

Aaftab Poonawala with Shraddha Walkar.

The Delhi Police is examining the water bill of Aaftab Poonawala, the man accused of killing his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar and chopping the body into 35 pieces. The Mumbai resident will be produced before the court today. He has been making weird claims about the crime which -- the police say -- can be a ruse to mislead them. Police sources said Aaftab hadn't paid his Rs 300 water bill.

This small detail is significant as the Delhi government gives 20,000 liters of water free of charge per household every month. For a person to use so much water seems unusual.

The other flats in the building had zero bills over the last few months.

The police said Aaftab might be using the water to wipe off the blood from the floor. They have also come to know about the fact that Aaftab would often go to the terrace to check the water tanker of the building.

Aaftab disposed of the pieces of the body across Delhi over a period of two months.

He told the police that he used to see the head of Shraddha every day and would apply makeup on it.

He also told the police that the couple had been having altercations as to who would go to Mumbai to fetch their luggage. Before moving to Delhi, they backpacked in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and ran out of money.

They had also been fighting over the rent of the Mehrauli apartment.

He said they had broken up and were living together until one of them got a job. Both had left their jobs when they left Mumbai.

The couple used to work at a call center.

Poonawala was terminated by the Gurgaon call center around the same time as he had been irregular to work.

They met through Bumble in 2019 and fell in love. The woman's father was opposed to the relationship and wasn't talking to her for several months.

Shraddha's friend alerted the family about the information about her being incommunicado after which they filed a missing person complaint. The police called Poonawala several times for questioning. However, he confessed to the crime after he met with the woman's father.

