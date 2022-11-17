Shraddha Walkar case: From Dexter to his religion, here are top Google searches on Aftab Poonawala

Shraddha Walker with Aaftab (Photo - Instagram)

The murder of Shraddha Walker has shocked the nation. The suspect, Aftab Poonawalla, has been taken into police custody. Additionally, the accused has admitted guilt. According to the allegations, Aftab Poonawalla killed his live-in partner, Shraddha Volcker, by strangling her.

After this, the corpse was cut into several pieces and kept in a fridge with a capacity of 300 litres for about three weeks. After some time, he began getting rid of these pieces. Right now, the case is being looked into by the police.

This case is the topic of ongoing conversation throughout the nation. It's also a viral Google query. A lot of people are looking for aftab's religion on Instagram, too. Currently, this trending topic is one the most searched for item on Google.

Also, Dexter-related Google Trends searches are on the rise. There have been rumours that this series served as inspiration for Aftab. According to Google Trends, it's presently trending at the top spot. People are now looking for "Shraddha Walker Facebook" after this.

Aftab's faith is another topic of widespread interest. Additionally, people are actively seeking for Shraddha Walker's Instagram handle using Google. According to Google's search traffic graph, there was a peak moment when people were looking for Instagram accounts.

Let us inform you that Google Trends can examine what people are looking for the most on a given topic. This option is made available by Google itself. As a bonus, this shows how common a certain term is between users. The company, however, does not provide a specific number.

Contrarily, the volume of results is shown in the 0-100 graph in this search. Delhi is the site of this tragedy. Google searches are mostly coming from Delhi. People in the states of Rajasthan, Goa, Haryana, and Uttarakhand have all increased their online searches for it since. Additionally, the cast of Poonawalla is a prominent Google search term.

Talking about similar topics, people are searching for dating, love-jihad, Dexter TV series on Google. In the previous few hours, the term "Delhi Murder" has been the most sought after online. Inbound links from search engines have increased by 450%. In addition, the terms "Shraddha murder case" is seeing a surge in popularity among internet users.