Aaftab Poonawala, Shraddha Walkar fought over Mumbai trip, Rs 9000 flat: Report

Aaftab Poonawala with Shraddha Walkar.

New Delhi: Before Aaftab Poonawala allegedly strangled his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar to death on May 18, the couple had been having altercations about a Mumbai trip both of them didn't want to take. According to reports, they had recently moved to Delhi from Mumbai after leaving their jobs and had little money to make ends meet.

The couple had been fighting over who would go to Mumbai to get back their luggage. Before renting an apartment for Rs 9000 in Delhi's Chattapur Pahadi area, they toured extensively in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and spent most of their money.

Since both of them were short on funds, both wanted the other to go and get their luggage from the Maharashtra capital.

They were also fighting over the rented apartment.

A senior police official told the Indian Express that both of them had broken up before the murder but decided to stay as flatmates till one of them got a job.

However, the police suspect these claims made by Poonawala during interrogation could be aimed at misleading them. This is why the police have requested the court to grant permission for a narco-analysis.

The police are searching for the victim's mobile phone, her head and the murder weapon.

The couple had met a person named Badri in Himachal Pradesh. Before moving to their house, they had stayed at Badri's place for several days. The police are searching for the man.

Poonawala had allegedly strangulated the woman and then chopped the body into 35 pieces. He stored these pieces in a refrigerator he bought for this specific purpose and disposed of them over two months.

The police are taking him to these locations in and around Delhi to locate the woman's body. So far, they haven't found the victim's head.

The police have found that after the murder, he transferred Rs 54,000 from the victim's account to his account.

Shraddha's father had been opposed to the relationship and wasn't on talking terms. Due to this, Shraddha's murder remained under wraps for over six months.

He spoke to a news channel that the accused had told him that she was no more when he was in police custody.