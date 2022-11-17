Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aaftab Poonawala produced in Delhi court via video, custody extended by 5 days

Over the course of the previous three days, police have found over ten body pieces, primarily bones, from the Mehrauli forest.

Shraddha Walkar was murdered by her live-in husband around six months ago in the Mehruali neighbourhood of Delhi. During their dispute, Aaftab fatally strangled Shraddha. The accused dismembered Shraddha using a hacksaw, froze each piece for 18 days, and then disposed of them individually.

After Shraddha and Aaftab had a falling out with her family, who did not approve of their relationship, they relocated to the Delhi neighbourhood of Mehrauli. Shraddha hadn't spoken with her family in six months, therefore it took that long to discover her corpse. Due to the "difficult" nature of the investigation, the forensic team estimates that it will take at least two weeks to analyse the body parts. According to sources inside the Delhi Police, the Delhi Police have urged that the Court order the accused Aftab to submit to a drug test. On Thursday, court allowed Aaftab to produce before Saket Court through conference video after massive outrage and protest against him erupted inside the court.