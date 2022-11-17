Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aaftab Poonawala produced in Delhi court via video, custody extended by 5 days

India
Over the course of the previous three days, police have found over ten body pieces, primarily bones, from the Mehrauli forest.
Shraddha Walkar was murdered by her live-in husband around six months ago in the Mehruali neighbourhood of Delhi. During their dispute, Aaftab fatally strangled Shraddha. The accused dismembered Shraddha using a hacksaw, froze each piece for 18 days, and then disposed of them individually.
After Shraddha and Aaftab had a falling out with her family, who did not approve of their relationship, they relocated to the Delhi neighbourhood of Mehrauli. Shraddha hadn't spoken with her family in six months, therefore it took that long to discover her corpse. Due to the "difficult" nature of the investigation, the forensic team estimates that it will take at least two weeks to analyse the body parts. According to sources inside the Delhi Police, the Delhi Police have urged that the Court order the accused Aftab to submit to a drug test. On Thursday, court allowed Aaftab to produce before Saket Court through conference video after massive outrage and protest against him erupted inside the court.
The candle marches will take from eight different locations in South Delhi's Mehrauli neighbourhood at 6 o'clock today to demand the implementation of strict laws against "illegal religious conversion and love jihad" in the capital, according to Vinod Bansal, the national spokesperson for the VHP.
On Wednesday, a Delhi Police team went to Aftab Ameen Poonawalla's (28), rented home in Chhattarpur, south Delhi, once more. He was arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner and dismembering her body into 35 pieces. The police also seized the rent agreement, according to an official. "The investigators have also spoken to the landlady," the official added.
Aftab, the accused, will be taken to Uttrakhand and Himachal Pradesh for an investigation, according to a police submission in court. The court also granted the police's request for authorization to conduct the accused's narco-analysis test. Aftab Poonawala has also agreed to take drug test.
According to Delhi Police sources, the accused Aaftab purchased a vacuum cleaner following killing his live-in partner. Police have found the cardboard box the vacuum cleaner was delivered in after being ordered online. According to Police, the suspect used the vacuum cleaner to clean up the blood from the crime scene.
On Thursday, one of Aftab Poonawalla's neighbours claimed that he had only seen Shraddha once since the couple moved to their new home and that the accused always kept his doors locked. Poonawalla is one of the suspects in the murder of Shraddha Walker.
On Thursday, Shraddha Walker's father expressed his sadness over the death of his daughter by saying that he had prohibited her to be in a relationship with Aftab Poonawalla (now implicated in the case), but she had ignored his warnings. The deceased's father told ANI that he has faith in the Delhi Police's probe and that he would see justice done.
Delhi Police Department has seen that Aftab tells lies and tells the truth on occasion. They decided to take the plunge and apply for the Narco test. I think justice is now on the horizon for me. If he is guilty, he should be executed. As a result of my suspicion that he was dishonest, I reported him to authorities in Mumbai and Delhi: Vikas Walker, Shraddha's father, to ANI
Aftab Poonawala, the accused, would apparently be brought before the Saket Court today for extended incarceration, as reported by ANI tweets citing sources inside the Delhi Police. The law enforcement is gathering every evidence. Apparently Aftab-Shraddha has a water bill of Rs 300 that hasn't been paid.
Tweets from ANI cite sources inside the Delhi Police Department as saying that after the murder, Aftab used a lot of water to clear the blood stains, which resulted in a hefty water bill and an outstanding bill. The police heard from neighbours that Aftab often checked the water tank.
Aaftab Poonawala, the 28-year-old man accused of murdering his 27-year-old live-in partner Shraddha Walkar on May 18, chopping her body into more than 30 parts, and disposing of them over two to three months, told police the couple had recently argued over who would go to Mumbai to fetch their luggage to Delhi due to a cash crunch.
Shraddha Walkar met Aftaab Poonawalla three years before the heinous tragedy that has shook Delhi on the online dating app Bumble.
