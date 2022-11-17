Headlines

India

Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aaftab Poonawala produced in Delhi court via video, custody extended by 5 days

Over the course of the previous three days, police have found over ten body pieces, primarily bones, from the Mehrauli forest.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 06:14 PM IST

Shraddha Walkar was murdered by her live-in husband around six months ago in the Mehruali neighbourhood of Delhi. During their dispute, Aaftab fatally strangled Shraddha. The accused dismembered Shraddha using a hacksaw, froze each piece for 18 days, and then disposed of them individually.

After Shraddha and Aaftab had a falling out with her family, who did not approve of their relationship, they relocated to the Delhi neighbourhood of Mehrauli. Shraddha hadn't spoken with her family in six months, therefore it took that long to discover her corpse. Due to the "difficult" nature of the investigation, the forensic team estimates that it will take at least two weeks to analyse the body parts. According to sources inside the Delhi Police, the Delhi Police have urged that the Court order the accused Aftab to submit to a drug test. On Thursday, court allowed Aaftab to produce before Saket Court through conference video after massive outrage and protest against him erupted inside the court.

  • 17 Nov 2022, 05:47 PM

    Candle marches in Delhi 

    The candle marches will take from eight different locations in South Delhi's Mehrauli neighbourhood at 6 o'clock today to demand the implementation of strict laws against "illegal religious conversion and love jihad" in the capital, according to Vinod Bansal, the national spokesperson for the VHP.

  • 17 Nov 2022, 05:11 PM

    Investigating team visits to Aftab's rented home in Chhattarpur again

    On Wednesday, a Delhi Police team went to Aftab Ameen Poonawalla's (28), rented home in Chhattarpur, south Delhi, once more. He was arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner and dismembering her body into 35 pieces. The police also seized the rent agreement, according to an official. "The investigators have also spoken to the landlady," the official added.

  • 17 Nov 2022, 04:44 PM

    Delhi Police gets nod for Nacro Test

    Aftab, the accused, will be taken to Uttrakhand and Himachal Pradesh for an investigation, according to a police submission in court. The court also granted the police's request for authorization to conduct the accused's narco-analysis test. Aftab Poonawala has also agreed to take drug test.

  • 17 Nov 2022, 04:31 PM

    Delhi Court extends Aftab Poonawala's police custody

    Aftab Poonawala, the suspect in the murder of Shraddha, has sent in police custody for an next five days, per the Delhi court.

  • 17 Nov 2022, 04:03 PM

    After Shraddha's murder, Aaftab purchased a vacuum cleaner

    According to Delhi Police sources, the accused Aaftab purchased a vacuum cleaner following killing his live-in partner. Police have found the cardboard box the vacuum cleaner was delivered in after being ordered online. According to Police, the suspect used the vacuum cleaner to clean up the blood from the crime scene.

  • 17 Nov 2022, 03:38 PM

    Lawyers protest inside Saket court against accused, seek death penalty for Aaftab Poonawala

    Massive outrage has erupted inside Saket Court which prompted court to allow the accused Aaftab to produce through video conference.

  • 17 Nov 2022, 03:22 PM

    Accused Aaftab to produce in court through video conferencing

    Due to the security and sensitivity of the case, a request for accused Aftab Poonawala's appearance through video conferencing was approved. He will now be presented via video conference before Saket court.

  • 17 Nov 2022, 03:18 PM

    'Always kept the doors closed': Shraddha's neighbhour

    On Thursday, one of Aftab Poonawalla's neighbours claimed that he had only seen Shraddha once since the couple moved to their new home and that the accused always kept his doors locked. Poonawalla is one of the suspects in the murder of Shraddha Walker.

  • 17 Nov 2022, 03:17 PM

    Judge arrive in Courtroom, hearing to begin soon 

  • 17 Nov 2022, 03:14 PM

    Soon, Aaftab Poonawala will appear in Saket court; police will request permission to conduct a narco test.

  • 17 Nov 2022, 02:48 PM

    Aaftab is scheduled to appear before the court today at 3:00 pm.

  • 17 Nov 2022, 01:32 PM

    Aaftab acknowledged to the police that after chopping up Shraddha's corpse, he burnt her face to conceal her identify. He also admitted to searching online for ways to dispose of a corpse after a murder, according to Delhi Police.

  • 17 Nov 2022, 12:26 PM

    On Thursday, Shraddha Walker's father expressed his sadness over the death of his daughter by saying that he had prohibited her to be in a relationship with Aftab Poonawalla (now implicated in the case), but she had ignored his warnings. The deceased's father told ANI that he has faith in the Delhi Police's probe and that he would see justice done.

  • 17 Nov 2022, 11:03 AM

    Delhi Police Department has seen that Aftab tells lies and tells the truth on occasion. They decided to take the plunge and apply for the Narco test. I think justice is now on the horizon for me. If he is guilty, he should be executed. As a result of my suspicion that he was dishonest, I reported him to authorities in Mumbai and Delhi: Vikas Walker, Shraddha's father, to ANI

  • 17 Nov 2022, 10:59 AM

    Aftab is clever, having erased all evidence in the previous 5-6 months. As a result, the police will have a tough time uncovering the truth. I will not rest till Aftab is sentenced to death: Vikas Walker, Shraddha's father, to ANI

     

  • 17 Nov 2022, 10:19 AM

    The Delhi Police Force has not yet located the murder weapon, the victim's smartphone, her belongings, or any leftover body parts in the Shraddha Walkar case.

  • 17 Nov 2022, 09:56 AM

    After murdering Shraddha, Aaftab had several online conversations with many women via dating apps.

  • 17 Nov 2022, 09:49 AM

    Aftab Poonawala, the accused, would apparently be brought before the Saket Court today for extended incarceration, as reported by ANI tweets citing sources inside the Delhi Police. The law enforcement is gathering every evidence. Apparently Aftab-Shraddha has a water bill of Rs 300 that hasn't been paid.

  • 17 Nov 2022, 09:40 AM

    Tweets from ANI cite sources inside the Delhi Police Department as saying that after the murder, Aftab used a lot of water to clear the blood stains, which resulted in a hefty water bill and an outstanding bill. The police heard from neighbours that Aftab often checked the water tank.

  • 17 Nov 2022, 09:36 AM

    It has been reported that after killing Shraddha, Aaftab put his phone up for sale on OLX.

  • 17 Nov 2022, 08:04 AM

    Aaftab Poonawala, the 28-year-old man accused of murdering his 27-year-old live-in partner Shraddha Walkar on May 18, chopping her body into more than 30 parts, and disposing of them over two to three months, told police the couple had recently argued over who would go to Mumbai to fetch their luggage to Delhi due to a cash crunch.

  • 17 Nov 2022, 07:03 AM

    Shraddha Walkar met Aftaab Poonawalla three years before the heinous tragedy that has shook Delhi on the online dating app Bumble.

  • 17 Nov 2022, 07:00 AM

    Bollywood Director Ram Gopal Verma aka RGV has also shared his view on Shraddha Walkar murder case on Twitter.

  • 17 Nov 2022, 06:47 AM

    The Delhi Police collects DNA samples from Shraddha's father in order to match tracked bones (ANI)

  • 17 Nov 2022, 06:47 AM

    The accused, Aftab, will be presented in Delhi's Saket court tomorrow Today.  The police will submit a court motion to remand him: Delhi Police (ANI)

