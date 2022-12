Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aaftab has been misleading the police (File)

The DNA analysis of the bones found in the Mehrauli jungle belonged to Shraddha Walkar, Aaftab Poonawala's live-in partner. The Delhi Police had taken the DNA sampled of Walkar's brother and father days after the murder came to light.

Zee Group reported on November 26 that DNA from the bones matched with that of Walkar's father.