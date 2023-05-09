Shraddha Walkar murder case update: Aaftab Poonawala denies murder charge, trial to commence soon

Shraddha Walker with Aaftab (Photo - Instagram)

Months after the Shraddha Walkar murder case was reported, the Saket court in Delhi framed charges against murder accused Aaftab Poonawala. The prime accused in the case, however, has rejected the murder charges filed against him by the court.

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar of Saket Courts has framed charges under Sections 302 (Murder) and 201 (Disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Poonawala.

“Prima facie case of Section 302 is made out and charges will be framed," ASJ Khurana said. The judge added that to screen himself from punishment, Poonawala cut Walkar’s body and threw it at various places, therefore, committing offense under Section 201 of IPC.

Aaftab Poonawala, however, rejected the charges filed by the court in Delhi and said that he will be contesting against these charges in a trial. Earlier, Poonawala had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Shraddha Walkar, who was killed on May 18, 2022.

The Delhi Police had earlier told the court that incriminating circumstances are clearly revealed through reliable and clinching evidence and they form a chain of events. A charge sheet running over 6,000 pages was filed in the case.

Shraddha Walkar was allegedly strangled to death by Aaftab Poonawala on May 18 of last year, and the murder remained undiscovered for six months. Walkar’s father Vikas had filed a missing person complaint, after which police raided Aaftab’s house and found Shraddha’s body parts.

Poonawala allegedly sawed off the body parts of Shraddha and cut her up in 35 pieces, disposing them off at different locations across Delhi, such as near his office and in the Chattarpur forest near his house in Mehrauli.

(With IANS inputs)

