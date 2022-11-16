Shraddha Walkar murder case: How dating apps like Bumble have led to gruesome crimes in India

Representational image

The gruesome details of the Shraddha Walkar murder case have established a strong link to a dating platform called Bumble, where the victim had met her lover-turned-killer Aaftab Poonawala. Shraddha was strangled by Aaftab in their apartment, and her body was chopped into 35 pieces.

Shraddha and Aaftab had met through Bumble and were in a relationship since 2019. The couple had a heated argument after which Aaftab allegedly strangled her to death. Now it is being reported that Aaftab had started luring women into the apartment just days after killing Shraddha, with her remains still in the cupboard.

With Delhi Police now reaching out to Bumble for details on Aaftab’s dating profile, here are some other crimes that took place through online dating applications and platforms.

Noida dating app robberies

A gang of thugs in Noida, Uttar Pradesh used online dating applications to honeytrap and lure people, eventually robbing them. As many as 50 people were robbed by this gang, and 2 women and one man were arrested for the crime.

IPL bookie strangles woman in Delhi

A woman in Delhi was strangled to death in Delhi by a man she had met on a dating application. The man had made her consume alcohol and later strangles her, stealing Ra 50 lakh cash and jewelry. The man was an IPL bookie and was heavily in debt.

India’s Tinder Swindler

A con man had met a 57-year-old woman on a dating app and led her to believe that he was rich, while steadily borrowing money from her. Later, he borrowed as much as Rs 3.5 lakh from her, stole her gold chain, and disappeared.

Jaipur girl kidnaps, kills Tinder match

A girl from Jaipur allegedly kidnapped and killed her Tinder match, Dushyant Sharma. The woman had left Sharma’s body stuffed in a suitcase on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, after extorting Rs 3 lakh from his family as a ransom.

Tinder match rapes girl on pretense of marriage

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a girl after presenting a false pretense of marriage. The two had matched on Tinder and had started dating each other. The man was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

