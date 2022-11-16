Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi Police takes DNA samples of Shraddha's father to match recovered bones

India
Delhi Police has sought to take Nacro test of Aaftab, who is accused in murder of his live-in partner Shraddha and chopping the body into 35 pieces
Shraddha Walkar was brutally murdered by her partner, with who she was in live-in relationship, about six months ago in Mehruali, a neighbourhood of Delhi. Aaftab strangled Shraddha during an argument before killing her. After using a hacksaw to divide Shraddha's body into 35 parts, the accused kept each piece in his freezer for 18 days before disposing of it separately.
After a disagreement with her family over their relationship, which her family did not support, Shraddha and Aaftab went to Mehrauli in Delhi. It took six months to find Shraddha's body because she hadn't spoken to her family in a while. The forensic team has said that it will take at least two weeks to examine the body parts because it is "challenging." As per Delhi Police sources, the Delhi Police requested that the accused Aftab undergo a drug test, but the Court has yet to accept their request.
-
Accused Aaftab told police that, before he committed the horrific murder, the couple was over the shifting of household items from Mumbai. According to the police, the two were recently arguing over who would go to Mumbai to transfer their belongings to Delhi because they were both in financial trouble.
Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena MP and Rajya Sabha member, demanded on Wednesday that the perpetrator in the horrifying Shraddha murder case should be publicly hanged. "The killer of Shraddha should be hanged publicly and our girls should be alert while trusting any person. People might call it love Jihad but our girls are dying," said Shiv Sena leader.
Aaftab, accused in the murder of his live-in partner, will appear in court tomorrow after 5 days remand, according to Zee Media Bureau sources. Police will demand extension of remand and decision regrading Nacro test will also come tomorrow.
The horrifying murder of Shraddha Walker, whose live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala is accused of strangling her to death, chopping up her body into 35 pieces, and dumping it in the Chhatarpur neighbourhood of the capital, is being investigated by Delhi Police. Police have taken DNA samples from Shraddha's father Vikas Walker so that the blood sample and the body parts buried can be matched.
According to the Delhi Police sources, accused Aaftab revealed that, "I was scared as I knew that if I dumped the body somewhere, I might be caught. I browsed Google all night to search for ways to dispose of the body and not arouse any suspicion. I also searched the internet on what kind of chopper would I have to use to piece the body.”
During the investigation, Delhi Police has found blood stains in the kitchen of accused Aftab Poonawalla’s home in Delhi’s Chhatarpur where he was living together with Shraddha. Samples have been sent to Forensic team to examine. Police likely to collect Shraddha's father blood to match.
Aftab is not co-operating with the investigation, according to information from sources within the Delhi Police. He withholds information about Shraddha's cellphone and the instrument used to dismember the body. The police can call Shraddha's father in Delhi from Mumbai to expedite the investigation into this case. Delhi Police has also applied for Nacro test permission of Aaftab.
A friend of the victim Shradaha Walkar, Laxman, who alerted her father, would reportedly be requested to participate in the probe, according to a police official. When Shraddha Walkar's friend contacted Aaftab to inquire about her whereabouts, he was advised not to contact the police, according to the person who informed her family of her sudden absence. Later, Walkar's buddy spoke with her family, who then reported the incident to the police.
Delhi Police has reached to Chhatarpur (Pahadi), home of accused Aaftab. During the investigation, it was revealed that Aaftab and Shraddha had come to Delhi and started living in a rented apartment in Chhatarpur Pahadi area, according to sources from Zee Media Bureau.
Family of accused Aaftab flees to unknown location
Manikpur police stated that the family of Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, an accused in the Shraddha Walker murder case, has fled to an unknown location and is now untraceable. The family moved to an unknown location without informing the police.
Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly killed, chopped by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in Delhi, according to a team of forensic experts who are examining her body parts. The DNA collection process is difficult because the samples they have so far are old, and the processing will take at least two weeks.
Delhi Police's plea for Nacro test of Aaftab Poonawalla, accused in murdering Shraddha Walkar, has been approved by Saket Court on Wednesday. The move happened after the Delhi Police requested authorization for the test earlier in the morning, claiming that he wasn't cooperating with the inquiry.
Aaftab Poonawala's search history revealed that his murder and cleanup were inspired by the sensational Anupama Gulati murder case. Anupama was murdered in a similar fashion by her husband, who then stored her body in a freezer and started dumping it piece by piece.
Shraddha Walkar's friend, who alerted her family about her abrupt disappearance, said that when he called Aaftab to check on her whereabouts, he asked him not to go to the police. Walkar's friend later approached her family, who in turn, filed a police report.
During the police interrogation, Aaftab said that he had wanted to murder Shraddha just a few days before May 18, when she was strangled to death. Aaftab said he wanted to kill her a week before her death but held back because she had "gotten emotional" and was crying.
Aaftab Poonawala, the man accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, used to apply make-up on the woman's severed head, police sources have said. The man had chopped the woman's body into 35 pieces and stored them in a refrigerator brought for this specific purpose. He stored the head also inside the appliance.
While Shraddha's murder took place on May 18, her Instagram account remained active till June. Aaftab has confessed to the police that he had kept her account active and sent messages to her friends to avoid suspicion by her family.
According to police reports, Aaftab Poonawala had kept the body parts of Shraddha Walkar in his 300-litre fridge. Shraddha's head was also kept in the freezer and Aaftab used to 'see her face' frequently after he had allegedly strangled her.
Weeks before she was brutally murdered inside her rented home, Shraddha Walkar had cried out for help to her friends, saying that Aaftab was beating her and she was afraid that he might kill her. On one instance, Shraddha's friends had to go to their apartment to intervene and had threatened to call the police on Aaftab.
Aaftab Poonawala told the police that he had made up his mind about killing his live-in partner Shraddha about "a week ago". As per news agency ANI, Aaftab said, "More than a week before the murder (May 18), I had made up my mind about killing Shraddha. Even on that day, Shraddha and I had a fight. I was determined to kill her that day but she had become emotional and started crying so I held off for later."
Aaftab Poonawala's family had moved out of their home in Mumbai around 15 days ago, and the accused was there to help them move. The neighbors of his family said that Aaftab appeared "normal" when he arrived in Mumbai, with no signs of distress.
Shraddha Walkar's father, who hadn't spoken to her daughter in several months over a fallout, said that he wanted the death sentence for her murderer Aaftab. He said that Aaftab should be hanged and suffer a similar fate as his decased daughter. Shraddha's father Vikas said, "If there is anything worse than the death sentence, then award that."
Dr Kumar revealed, "Two days ago, police brought him to my hospital and asked whether I treated this guy. I recognised him and said yes.” He said, "He was very aggressive and restless when he came for the treatment. He looked into my eyes while speaking. He was very bold and confident. He was speaking in English and told me he was from Mumbai and came to Delhi as the city has good opportunities in the IT sector."
Aaftab Poonawala's doctor, Dr Anil Kumar, said that he didn't suspect the injury as it seemed like it was from a small and clean knife. Dr Kumar said, "In May, he came in the morning hours. My assistant told me that one person has come with an injury. When I saw him, I found it was not a deep injury but a superficial one.”