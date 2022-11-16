Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi Police takes DNA samples of Shraddha's father to match recovered bones

Delhi Police has sought to take Nacro test of Aaftab, who is accused in murder of his live-in partner Shraddha and chopping the body into 35 pieces

Shraddha Walkar was brutally murdered by her partner, with who she was in live-in relationship, about six months ago in Mehruali, a neighbourhood of Delhi. Aaftab strangled Shraddha during an argument before killing her. After using a hacksaw to divide Shraddha's body into 35 parts, the accused kept each piece in his freezer for 18 days before disposing of it separately.

After a disagreement with her family over their relationship, which her family did not support, Shraddha and Aaftab went to Mehrauli in Delhi. It took six months to find Shraddha's body because she hadn't spoken to her family in a while. The forensic team has said that it will take at least two weeks to examine the body parts because it is "challenging." As per Delhi Police sources, the Delhi Police requested that the accused Aftab undergo a drug test, but the Court has yet to accept their request.

READ | DNA Special: Is live-in relationship the reason for Shraddha Walkar's murder?

Check Shraddha Walkar murder case live updates here -