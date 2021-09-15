Shocking! Girl vaccinated for COVID-19 four months after her death

In a bizarre incident from Uttar Pradesh, a girl was vaccinated four months after her death. Wait, that's not what we are saying but what documents have revealed. As per a media report, a girl named Farha from the Sardhana area of Meerut district was allegedly vaccinated by the Community Health Centre four months after her death.

And to top it all, a COVID-19 vaccine certificate was also issued in her name. The matter came to light when the deceased girl's brother received a message to this effect on his mobile. The message read Farah was successfully vaccinated on September 8.

A registration slip with her Aadhaar card number on it was issued and a certificate of her successful vaccination was also generated immediately. It is even more shocking as the municipality had already issued Farah's death certificate post her demise.

After receiving the message Wasim, the brother of the deceased himself went to the Community Health Centre (CHC) to enquire into the matter. However, no one cooperated with him citing they had no time to look into it. On the other hand, the health department officials are also not ready to say anything in this matter.