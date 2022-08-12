Search icon
Shocking! Andhra Pradesh woman walks into police station with severed head of daughter-in-law, know what happened

According to Harsh Vardhan Raju, Annamaya district Superintendent of Police (SP), the accused killed her daughter-in-law over a property dispute.

Aug 12, 2022

On Thursday, in a shocking incident in Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya district, a woman walked into the police station with the severed head of her daughter-in-law. The police said that the woman, identified as Subbamma, a native of Kothakota Ramapuram locality of Rayachoti municipal limits, confessed that she had killed her daughter-in-law Vasundhara over a property dispute and she came to the police station to surrender.

According to Harsh Vardhan Raju, Annamaya district Superintendent of Police (SP), the accused killed her daughter-in-law over a property dispute.

"The deceased lady aged 35 and her accused mother-in-law both were staying in the same house. The deceased has two daughters and the husband is dead. The deceased has an illicit relationship with a person named Malli. Due to this, there were a lot of things going on in the family," said Annamaya district SP.

"The accused had a property which she earned going to Kuwait. So she had an apprehension that her daughter-in-law would give the property to her paramour. So the accused had the fear that an injustice will be done to her granddaughters and recently the wife of the paramour called the accused and reprimanded her, with which she got vexed and could not digest that, so they had an altercation and in that process, she committed murder. She was in some kind of fear when she came to the police station with the head. She was in fear that she would be attacked by her daughter-in-law," he added.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. 

(ANI inputs)

