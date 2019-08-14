Shah Faesal detained while leaving country, put in house arrest

IAS officer turned politician Shah Faesal has been detained while he was trying to leave India, according to sources. He has been sent back to Srinagar and has been kept under house arrest.

Faesal joins the list of other top Kashmiri politicians including Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullahwho have been detained after the government decided to end the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating Article 370. So far, Faesal was using social media to give ground report from Srinagar, but that is likely to end now. After leaving services, IAS topper Faesal formed Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement.

Jammu and Kashmir Additional General of Police (Law and Order) Munir Khan on Wednesday appealed people to celebrate first Independence Day after the bifurcation of the state "dabake" (with vigour and fervour)."Everything is in place here. All arrangements have been made. Celebrate August 15, 'dabake'," he told ANI here when he asked if he wanted to convey any message to the people of the state.He was speaking to ANI after talking to media here on the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Khan said that situations are normal across the state and the restrictions are not imposed or lifted in a generalised manner, but the decision on the same was being taken after accessing the prevailing situation by the district authorities.

With ANI inputs