Security lapse in Hyderabad: HM Amit Shah's convoy blocked by TRS leader's car, here's what happened next

Home Minister Amit Shah was on his way back from a Hyderabad Liberation Day event when his convoy was blocked by a TRS leader's car.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 06:19 PM IST

L: HM Amit Shah in Hyderabad, R: TRS leader's car with rear windshield smashed | Photos: ANI, IANS

In an incident that is being seen as a security lapse, Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s convoy was blocked by the car of Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) leader Gosula Srinivas Yadav in Hyderabad. 

The TRS leader had parked his car in front of HM Shah’s cavalcade which prompted the Union Minister and BJP leader’s security to intervene. Srinivas had to move his car away following instructions by HM’s security but alleged that his car was vandalised. 

Pictures went viral on social media showing Srinivas sitting in the car with damaged glass. The TRS leader claimed that it wasn’t intentional and the card “stopped just like that”, adding that he was under tension. 

"The car stopped just like that. I was in tension. I will speak to them (police officers). They vandalized the car. I will go, it’s unnecessary tension," Srinivas was quoted by ANI. 

Hyderabad security lapse

The incident happened amid HM Shah’s visit to Hyderabad to flag off the Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations and attend a ‘Sewa Karyakram’ organised to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 72nd birthday on September 17.

The incident occured near a hotel in the Begumpet area of the city. HM Shah was on his way back to the hotel after participating in Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations held at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.

TRS’s Gosula Srinivas was driving the car. He said that while his action was not deliberate, his vehicle’s rear windshield was smashed before he could move away. 

The incident comes days after a security lapse in the city during a visit by Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma. During the incident, Sarma was confronted by a TRS leader who dislodged his mic when the Assam CM was addressing a procession of Ganesh Visarjan in the city on September 9.

Connecting the incidents, BJP MP K Laxman blamed TRS government for lapse in HM Shah’s security. Wondering if there was a lapse in the security of the country’s home minister, Laxman questioned how the Telangana government would protect others.

The face off comes amid growing rivalry between the BJP and TRS. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao skipped HM Shah’s event as his government is celebrating September 17 as national unity day.

(With inputs from IANS, ANI)

