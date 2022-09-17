'More AAP MLAs will be arrested...': Arvind Kejriwal after Amanatullah Khan’s arrest

Several party members raised their objection to the arrest of Okhla MLA after Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) arrested AAP leader Amanatullah on Friday. Party claimed that in light of the AAP's "growing popularity" in Gujarat, the investigating agencies are "batting for the BJP" in an effort to raise questions on the party. Over the course of the past month, a number of corruption-related probes have been opened, sparking conflict between the AAP and BJP.

After an MLA was detained, Delhi CM and AAP chief, Arvind Kejriwal, wrote on Twitter that many more MLAs would be detained in the following days and that it seems they (BJP) are hurt in Gujarat.

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 17, 2022

“Satyendar Jain (Delhi health minister) was arrested first but they are not able to present any evidence in court. They raided Manish Sisodia’s house but found nothing and now Amanatullah has been arrested and many more MLAs will be arrested now. It seems they are hurt badly in Gujarat,” Delhi CM wrote.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also reacted to the arrest and said the it was part of the alleged “Operation Lotus” to break AAP.

— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) September 17, 2022

The Aam Admi Party's chief spokesperson, Saurabh Bharadwaj, claimed that these searches and arrests are being made out of desperation because the BJP and the agencies are concerned of the Aam Admi Party's increasing popularity in Gujarat.

The anti-corruption branch has not discovered anything at Khan's houses located addresses in Zakir Nagar and Joga Bai Extension, according to Bharadwaj, but a false impression is being spread to damage his reputation. “No money, no guns, no bullets, nothing illegal has been found at both these addresses but the central government is creating this propaganda about our MLA,” he said.

READ | Government simplifies trade certification process for vehicle dealers: All you need to know

Why was AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested?

Amanatullah Khan, an AAP legislator, was reportedly detained on Friday in connection with alleged irregularities at the Delhi Waqf Board, according to ACB head Madhur Verma. Khan serves as the Delhi Waqf Board's chair. On January 28, 2020, a FIR was filed against Khan under the Prevention of Corruption Act in response to a complaint from a former Waqf Board member.

The member claimed that 33 employees were illegally hired by the Delhi Waqf Board, that financial records were fabricated, that corrupt payments were made for vehicles, and that tenancies were established in board-owned buildings. According to ACB, the homes of Khan's two associates were searched and unlicensed firearms, ammunition of various calibres, almost Rs 24 lakh in cash, and a bank note counter were found.

READ | CBI moves Delhi Court seeking cancellation of Tejashwi Yadav's bail in IRCTC scam case

In response to the recent events, Saurabh Bharadwaj stated that two FIRs were filed on Friday against two people by the names of Hamid Ali and Kausar Imam Siddiqui who are being referred to as Amanatullah's friends but have no connection to Khan.

“They are not his associates or business partners. But even if we imagine for a moment that something was recovered from a business partner, under criminal law it cannot be blamed on someone else. Amanatullah is not doing any business but these people are being called his business partners,” Bharadwaj said.

READ | UP: Communal tension grips Lakhimpur Kheri after death of molestation victim

Bharadwaj further added that third FIR has been filed for allegedly disrupting the ACB employees during the raids, but it is evident from the video taken by Khan's family that there was no disruption and that everyone cooperated.

After finding a pistol, several bullets, and 12 lakh in cash at his home on Friday, the Delhi police detained Hamid Ali, who is alleged to be Amanatullah Khan's associate, on Saturday. A case under the Arms Act has been opened by the police against Ali.

(With inpust from PTI)