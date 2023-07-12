Headlines

Section 144 in Delhi: Prohibitory orders imposed in flood-prone areas, Yamuna level rises

Max Group founder's son sentenced to 3 months in jail by Delhi HC for contempt of court

'Cup of kindness': Boy opens 'Relax Station' for delivery boys, viral video steals hearts

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Section 144 in Delhi: Prohibitory orders imposed in flood-prone areas, Yamuna level rises

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 05:03 PM IST

In a bid to ensure the safety of the public, Delhi Police on Wednesday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in flood-prone areas of the national capital as preventive measures. Prohibitory orders have been enforced as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident during the monsoon season. 

A senior Delhi police official said that the measure has been put into place fearing a chaotic situation during the relocation of people affected due to the flood in Delhi.

"Going with present situation, two police stations located in flood-prone areas in North East Delhi have been ordered to shift to higher floors and other police stations in the vicinity have been instructed to be on alert as Yamuna River has breached the danger level and the water level continues to rise," the official said.

The official added that police is coordinating with other local bodies to deal with any untoward situation. All police stations have been put on alert as evacuation from flood-affected areas.

"The imposition of prohibitory orders is to deal with the situation in case of evacuation and distribution of relief items," the official added.

On July 12, the water level in Yamuna breached the danger-level mark and touched 207.25 metres at Old Railway Bridge at 8 am, officials said.  

According to officials, the previous record was in 1978 when water level in Yamuna was recorded at 207.49 metres. In the year 2013, water level in the Yamuna had touched 207.33 metres. Rescue and rehabilitation teams engaged in relocating those living in low-lying areas to safer locations.

Delhi government has already evacuated people living in low-lying areas and shifted them to safer places at higher altitudes. 

Police personnel and Civil Defence Volunteers are at such locations and advisories are being issued to people to keep away from the river.

Meanwhile, 2500 tents have been set up in 6 districts of the national capital to which people are being shifted. Those living in the affected areas are being shifted to these camps set up at higher places. 

"If the water level of Yamuna rises, Kejriwal government is ready to deal with every situation," Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said yesterday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Tuesday issued an ‘orange’ rainfall alert for Delhi. 

