Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Manushi Chhillar breaks silence on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's box office failure: 'I don't think...'

Watch: Virat Kohli loses cool, hits out at umpires following controversial no-ball dismissal against KKR

Satna constituency Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha election 2024: Check polling date, candidates and past results

RR vs MI, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Aligarh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Manushi Chhillar breaks silence on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's box office failure: 'I don't think...'

Watch: Virat Kohli loses cool, hits out at umpires following controversial no-ball dismissal against KKR

Satna constituency Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha election 2024: Check polling date, candidates and past results

Tips to get rid of sunburn naturally

IPL 2024: Meet beautiful wives of CSK players

How much water is healthy to drink in a day ? 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Manushi Chhillar breaks silence on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's box office failure: 'I don't think...'

This film made Akshay Kumar a star, was offered to Arbaaz, Ronit; distributors were not keen to buy, producers had to..

'I was hurt': Chamkila actor Jashn Kohli comments on stereotypical depiction of Sikhs in Bollywood, says 'we were...'

HomeIndia

India

Satna constituency Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha election 2024: Check polling date, candidates and past results

The Satna Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on 26 April (2 phases) and the results will be declared on 4 June.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 21, 2024, 06:26 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

One of Madhya Pradesh's 29 constituencies, the Satna seat, will be represented in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections this year. On March 16, the Election Commission of India held a highly anticipated official press conference wherein they revealed the final voting schedule and the day of the results announcement.

The Satna Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on 26 April (2 phases) and the results will be declared on 4 June. 

For the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, Ganesh Singh is running for BJP, and Siddharth Kushwah from INC.

Ganesh Singh, a candidate for the BJP, won the Satna Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. With 588753 votes, Ganesh Singh was the closest competitor, with Rajaram Tripathi of the INC receiving 357280 votes. The margin of defeat for Rajaram Tripathi was 231473 votes.

Ganesh Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party was the winner of the Satna Lok Sabha seat during the 2014 elections. He received 375288 votes overall, compared to 366600 for Ajay Singh Rahul Bhaiyya of the INC, who was his closest opponent. In 2014, there were 1458381 registered voters in the Amethi parliamentary constituency.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

UPSC exam 2023 marksheet released: Topper Aditya Srivastava gets 54.27%, check mains, interview marks here

This actor once saw father saved murder accused, qualified for Olympics, then became Bollywood's top villain, died at...

This actress debuted at 13, worked with Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu; quit films at 19, now is Google's India head for...

Asian Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers: Vinesh Phogat secures Paris 2024 quota in women's 50kg event

Jammu Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates and past results

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement