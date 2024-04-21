Satna constituency Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha election 2024: Check polling date, candidates and past results

The Satna Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on 26 April (2 phases) and the results will be declared on 4 June.

One of Madhya Pradesh's 29 constituencies, the Satna seat, will be represented in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections this year. On March 16, the Election Commission of India held a highly anticipated official press conference wherein they revealed the final voting schedule and the day of the results announcement.

The Satna Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on 26 April (2 phases) and the results will be declared on 4 June.

For the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, Ganesh Singh is running for BJP, and Siddharth Kushwah from INC.

Ganesh Singh, a candidate for the BJP, won the Satna Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. With 588753 votes, Ganesh Singh was the closest competitor, with Rajaram Tripathi of the INC receiving 357280 votes. The margin of defeat for Rajaram Tripathi was 231473 votes.

Ganesh Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party was the winner of the Satna Lok Sabha seat during the 2014 elections. He received 375288 votes overall, compared to 366600 for Ajay Singh Rahul Bhaiyya of the INC, who was his closest opponent. In 2014, there were 1458381 registered voters in the Amethi parliamentary constituency.