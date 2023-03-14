RSS slams same sex marriage plea, says ‘marriage based on sanskaar, not for sexual enjoyment’

Just a few days after the Centre issued a response to the Supreme Court on why same-sex marriage should not be legalized in India, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale agreed with the Modi government, saying that “marriage is based on sanskaar”.

RSS leader Hosabale said that marriage is a 'Sanskar' in the Hindu philosophy of life and should not be termed as an “instrument for enjoyment”. The RSS general director further said that he agrees with the stance of Centre over same sex marriage, saying that it should not be legalized at the moment.

While referring to same sex marriage plea in the Supreme Court, Hosabale said, “Marriages can take place between two opposite genders. In Hindu life marriage is 'Sanskar', it isn't for enjoyment, neither is it a contract.”

The RSS leader further said, “Living together is different, but what is called marriage is a 'sanskar' in Hindu life for thousands of years, which means that two individuals get married and live together not only for themselves but for the family and for the social good. Marriage is neither for sexual enjoyment nor a contract.”

Dattatreya Hosabale further added that before legalizing same sex marriage in the country, efforts should be made to eradicate evils such as dowry and domestic violence between man and woman.

Earlier, the Centre had issued an affidavit to the Supreme Court over pleas of same sex marriage, saying that it should not be legalized at the moment as the Indian family unit concept consists of a “biological man and woman”, referring to a traditional heterosexual couple.

Further, Union law minister Kiren Rijiju defended the government’s position on same-sex marriages, saying, “A person of any sex can choose to live a particular life. But when you talk about marriage, it is an institution...guided by different provisions and laws.”

