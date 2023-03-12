Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Gay marriage in India: Centre opposes same sex marriage plea, says ‘family only involves man and woman’

Centre came down hard on the plea batting for same-sex marriage in India, saying that the Indian family concept relies on biological man and a biological woman.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 03:25 PM IST

Gay marriage in India: Centre opposes same sex marriage plea, says ‘family only involves man and woman’
Centre's response on same sex marriage in India (File photo)

The PM Narendra Modi-led central government opposed the plea entered in the Supreme Court by gay couples to allow same-sex marriage in India, saying that this marital law goes against the Indian family concept, which only involves “biological man and biological woman”.

The Centre came down hard on the plea entered by gay couples, saying that living together or having sexual relations as a same-sex couple is not the same as being an Indian family unit concept, which only involves a biological man and biological woman and children born in wedlock.

The response of the Centre regarding the concept of gay marriage in India says that a same-sex couple cannot be considered similar to an Indian family unit concept, which includes “a biological man as a ‘husband’, a biological woman as a ‘wife’ and the children born out of the union between the two – who are reared by the biological man as a father and the biological woman as mother.”

The affidavit issued by the Centre in regard to same-sex marriage states, “Family issues are far beyond mere recognition and registration of marriage between persons belonging to the same gender.”

Further, the Centre said that a marital bond between people belonging to the same sex in violation of existing personal as well as codified law provisions, and the right to marry the person of one’s choice can hence, not be extended to those who are a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

The PM Modi-led government further clarified that same-sex relationships are not considered illegal in India, but the State only recognizes heterosexual relationships in the mode of marriage, not extending the law to gay or lesbian couples in the country.

In its affidavit, the Centre said, “The State does not recognise these other forms of marriages or unions or personal understandings of relationships between individuals in a society but the same are not unlawful.”

READ | Kerala man puts up ad to sell his kidney and liver, know heartbreaking reason behind it

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Indulge in luxury: Discover 5 most expensive food items in the world and their shocking prices
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul channels Urfi Javed with sexy shoot in bizarre bikini made of party decor; see pics
Inside pics of Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's sea-facing home with garden, modern bedroom
World's 10 highest paid models: Here's how much Kendal Jenner, Gigi Hadid earn
From Mayanti Langer to Karishma Kotak- A look at beautiful female anchors who have graced the IPL
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 631 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.