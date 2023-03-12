Gay marriage in India: Centre opposes same sex marriage plea, says ‘family only involves man and woman’

Centre's response on same sex marriage in India (File photo)

The PM Narendra Modi-led central government opposed the plea entered in the Supreme Court by gay couples to allow same-sex marriage in India, saying that this marital law goes against the Indian family concept, which only involves “biological man and biological woman”.

The Centre came down hard on the plea entered by gay couples, saying that living together or having sexual relations as a same-sex couple is not the same as being an Indian family unit concept, which only involves a biological man and biological woman and children born in wedlock.

The response of the Centre regarding the concept of gay marriage in India says that a same-sex couple cannot be considered similar to an Indian family unit concept, which includes “a biological man as a ‘husband’, a biological woman as a ‘wife’ and the children born out of the union between the two – who are reared by the biological man as a father and the biological woman as mother.”

The affidavit issued by the Centre in regard to same-sex marriage states, “Family issues are far beyond mere recognition and registration of marriage between persons belonging to the same gender.”

Further, the Centre said that a marital bond between people belonging to the same sex in violation of existing personal as well as codified law provisions, and the right to marry the person of one’s choice can hence, not be extended to those who are a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

The PM Modi-led government further clarified that same-sex relationships are not considered illegal in India, but the State only recognizes heterosexual relationships in the mode of marriage, not extending the law to gay or lesbian couples in the country.

In its affidavit, the Centre said, “The State does not recognise these other forms of marriages or unions or personal understandings of relationships between individuals in a society but the same are not unlawful.”

