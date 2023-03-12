Kerala man puts up ad to sell his kidney and liver, know heartbreaking reason behind it | Photo: India.com

An incomprehensible advertisement has surfaced from Kerala where a hapless man has decided to put up his liver and kidney for sale. The poster was put up by Santosh Kumar, 50-year-old resident of Manacud, India.com reported.

Kumar has put up a for sale add for his vital organs in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. While it was earlier brushed aside as a joke, the seriousness of the situation was realised only later. The kidney and liver for sale ad is an actual attempt of the man to get money in exchange for his organs.

Santosh Kumar’s life turned upside down when he met with a freak accident while trying to lift a heavy sack at a shop selling fruits. He was injured to the extend of needing costly treatment for which he did not have enough money. However, selling his kidney and liver is not his first fund-raising idea but his last resort.

Kumar had attempted to secure money for his medical expenses by disposing his land but a family dispute involving his brother meant that he was unable to liquidate it. The finances of Kumar’s family ran thin as the land sale did not materialise and his wife’s income from tuitions also dried up amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The helplessness of the situation has reportedly forced Kumar to think about the unthinkable, parting with vital organs that could put him at grave medical risk. However, he says he was left with no other choice apart from put up his kidney and liver for sale.

READ | Indian-origin man booked for smoking onboard London-Mumbai Air India flight, case registered