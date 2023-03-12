Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Kerala man puts up ad to sell his kidney and liver, know heartbreaking reason behind it

50-year-old Santosh Kumar has put up a for sale add for his vital organs in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 02:49 PM IST

Kerala man puts up ad to sell his kidney and liver, know heartbreaking reason behind it
Kerala man puts up ad to sell his kidney and liver, know heartbreaking reason behind it | Photo: India.com

An incomprehensible advertisement has surfaced from Kerala where a hapless man has decided to put up his liver and kidney for sale. The poster was put up by Santosh Kumar, 50-year-old resident of Manacud, India.com reported.

Kumar has put up a for sale add for his vital organs in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. While it was earlier brushed aside as a joke, the seriousness of the situation was realised only later. The kidney and liver for sale ad is an actual attempt of the man to get money in exchange for his organs.

Santosh Kumar’s life turned upside down when he met with a freak accident while trying to lift a heavy sack at a shop selling fruits. He was injured to the extend of needing costly treatment for which he did not have enough money. However, selling his kidney and liver is not his first fund-raising idea but his last resort.

Kumar had attempted to secure money for his medical expenses by disposing his land but a family dispute involving his brother meant that he was unable to liquidate it. The finances of Kumar’s family ran thin as the land sale did not materialise and his wife’s income from tuitions also dried up amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The helplessness of the situation has reportedly forced Kumar to think about the unthinkable, parting with vital organs that could put him at grave medical risk. However, he says he was left with no other choice apart from put up his kidney and liver for sale.

READ | Indian-origin man booked for smoking onboard London-Mumbai Air India flight, case registered

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Indulge in luxury: Discover 5 most expensive food items in the world and their shocking prices
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul channels Urfi Javed with sexy shoot in bizarre bikini made of party decor; see pics
Inside pics of Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's sea-facing home with garden, modern bedroom
World's 10 highest paid models: Here's how much Kendal Jenner, Gigi Hadid earn
From Mayanti Langer to Karishma Kotak- A look at beautiful female anchors who have graced the IPL
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 631 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.