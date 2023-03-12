Search icon
Indian-origin man booked for smoking onboard London-Mumbai Air India flight, case registered

Ramakant, 37, was arrested on March 11 for reportedly smoking in the toilet and behaved inappropriately with other passengers on an Air India London-Mumbai trip.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 02:24 PM IST

File Photo

Air India has taken notice of a complaint that a passenger on a Sunday evening London-Mumbai aircraft smoked in the restroom and then misbehaved with other passengers. The 37-year-old was arrested on March 11 for raising a disturbance aboard a flight and was lodged at the Sahar Police Station in Mumbai.

According to the investigation, the suspect is a US citizen who originally hails from India.

"A passenger on our flight AI130, operating London-Mumbai on 10th March 2023, was found smoking in the lavatory. Subsequently he behaved in an unruly and aggressive manner, despite repeated warnings," an Air India spokesperson said Monday. 

Upon the flight's arrival in Mumbai, the person was handed over to security personnel, and the regulator was notified. 

"We are extending all cooperation in the ongoing investigations," he said. "Air India follows a zero tolerance policy for any behaviour that compromises the safety and security of passengers and staff," the spokesperson added.

The passenger is booked under various sections of the IPC when he was taken into custody.

According to the police, the accused is Indian in origin, but a US citizen with a US passport.

"We have sent the sample of the accused for medical test to confirm whether he was in an inebriated state or mentally disturbed," the police added.

(With ANI inputs)

