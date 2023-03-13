Search icon
What next for same sex marriage plea in India? Know what Supreme Court said on gay marriage laws

The Supreme Court said that the issue of same-sex marriage in India is of “seminal importance”, a day after the Centre issued an affidavit dismissing the possibility of gay marriage laws.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 06:45 PM IST

After a crucial hearing on the matter of gay marriage in India, the Supreme Court decided that the final arguments regarding legalizing same-sex marriage in the country will be presented in the apex court on April 18, after the judges have studied the case.

The Supreme Court said on Monday that the final arguments over legal recognition of same-sex marriages in India will be heard on April 18 by a five-judge Constitution bench, terming gay marriage as a matter of “seminal importance” in the country.

A bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud ruled that any decision issued on the subject of same-sex marriage can have a huge bearing on society and can be the turning point in the LGBTQ rights movement in the country.

While Centre opposed the plea by gay couples seeking the legalization of same-sex marriage, things can still take a turn in the favour of the petitioners as the final decision regarding the same has not been issued by the Supreme Court yet, and the case will be heard once again on April 18.

The Centre has opposed in the top court a batch of petitions seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages, claiming they will cause “complete havoc” with the delicate balance of personal laws and accepted societal values.

The Supreme Court bench today told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, “The adopted child of a lesbian couple or of a gay couple does not have to be necessarily a lesbian or a gay.” Mehta in turn said that the arguments of any side should not be cut short in the case, as it can have a major impact on society.

Earlier, the Centre advised against legalizing same-sex marriage in India, saying that the Indian family unit concept consists of a “biological man and biological woman”, and gay marriage can disrupt the concept of society in the country.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Gay marriage in India: Centre opposes same sex marriage plea, says ‘family only involves man and woman’

