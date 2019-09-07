Response to my complaint proves all's not well with Netflix: Mumbai activist Ramesh Solanki

"Netflix, on Friday, was trending on Twitter with the hashtag #BanNetFlixInIndia doing the rounds.

Mumbai activist Ramesh Solanki, who became a rage on Twitter on Friday, after filing a police complaint against Netflix for 'defaming Hindus, India and the Army', told DNA that the response he received on social media proved that there is something wrong with the Netflix.

"Netflix, on Friday, was trending on Twitter with the hashtag #BanNetFlixInIndia doing the rounds. There were near 50,000 tweets in favour of my complaint in a span of 12 hours. People were happy that someone has finally spoken out. Some said they themselves had always felt like filing a complaint, but had desisted from doing so out of fear," he said.

"Online platforms like Netflix do not have any regulations or any board to oversee their operations, and are just posting anything and everything they want on public domain."

Solanki, who has urged the police to "take necessary legal action" against Netflix for "hurting Hindu sentiments," also took to Twitter, where he said, "Enough is Enough. Its hightime we Hindus unite and tell everyone that HINDUS are not doormat that any Tom Dick Harry can just walk over."

Solanki has named shows like 'Sacred Games', 'Laila' and 'Ghoul', along with comedian Hasan Minhaj's 'Patriot Act' for showing 'Hindus and India in bad light' in the complaint.