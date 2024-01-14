Renowned Urdu poet Munawwar Rana dies at 71

He had been battling with a prolonged illness, receiving treatment for kidney and heart-related issues over the past several months.

Munawwar Rana, a renowned Urdu poet, passed away due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 71 on Sunday. He had been battling with a prolonged illness, receiving treatment for kidney and heart-related issues over the past several months.

He was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS).

Born on November 26, 1952, in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, Rana gained widespread recognition for his significant contributions to Urdu poetry. His unique poetic style, characterised by the incorporation of Hindi and Awadhi words, resonated well with Indian audiences.

One of his most celebrated works of Rana is the ghazal 'Maa.'

Throughout his career, Rana garnered numerous awards, including the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award in 2014 for his poetry collection 'Shahdaba.' However, expressing concerns over growing intolerance in the country, he returned the award about a year later.

Among his other honours are the Ameer Khusro Award, Mir Taqi Mir Award, Ghalib Award, Dr Zakir Hussain Award, and the Saraswati Samaj Award. His literary works have been translated into various languages, according to India Today.

Rana, who resided primarily in Kolkata, played a significant role in mushairas both in India and abroad.

He was also actively involved in political developments in Uttar Pradesh, and his daughter Sumaiya is a member of the Samajwadi Party (SP).