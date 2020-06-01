'Regressive step, will hinder commerce': Confederation of All India Traders opposes sealing of Delhi borders

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal had earlier in the day had said that the borders of the national capital will be sealed for the next week, and only essential services will be exempted.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Monday opposed the Delhi government's move to seal the borders of the national capital for a week, calling the decision a "regressive step". Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that in view of the rising number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases amid this pandemic outbreak, the borders of the national capital will be sealed for the next week, and only essential services will be exempted.

The CAIT is the leading advocate for small traders and businesses in India, with around six crore merchants across 40,000 affiliates. The confederation issued a press release, conveying its reactions on the matter. Stating that the move to seal Delhi's borders is "not a visionary decision", the confederation elaborated that the move will "create a major roadblock in the smooth movement people and will adversely affect trade and commerce activities in Delhi". The sealing of borders will also have a "major impact on trade and commerce activities" in both Uttar Pradesh and Haryana as well, the release explained.

"It's very unfortunate that on the one side the shops, Factories, and other activities are allowed whereas the borders have been sealed which a cause of concern," the CAIT stated.

It added, "It’s a fact that a large number of traders and their employees conducting business activities are residing in nearby towns of UP like Ghaziabad, Noida, and Faridabad, Gurgaon, Bahadurgarh in Haryana whereas a large number of people living in Delhi are having business and professional activities in nearby towns of both UP and Haryana."

Finally, the confederation of traders appreciated the concerns of the Delhi Government in in wanting to minimize the risk of potential COVID-19 contamination but advised that it will be better if Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal takes proper and effective measures to ensure risk-free, smooth movement of people on the borders in joint consultation with the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, respectively.

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal had earlier in the day further said that industries can now open in the national capital.

He'd also encouraged citizens to send in suggestions to the Delhi Government on the WhatsApp number 8800007722 or to email suggestions at the online address delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com by 5 PM on Friday this week.

Citizens can also call the toll free number 1031 to send in suggestions.

Kejriwal said that he will take a further call on the sealing of borders after a week, based on the suggestions.