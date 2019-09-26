Headlines

'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas': Modi govt to pay tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 144th birth anniversary

To mark Sardar Patel's 144th birth anniversary this year, 'The Sardar Patel National Integration Award' will be awarded to a maximum of three people or institutions who contributed towards promoting the image of strong and united India.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 26, 2019, 05:08 PM IST

On the occasion of 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' (National Unity Day) celebrated on the birth anniversary of India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on 31st of October, PM Modi-led Central government will pay tributes to Patel's contribution towards promoting unity and integrity in India.

To mark Sardar Patel's 144th birth anniversary this year, 'The Sardar Patel National Integration Award' will be awarded to a maximum of three people or institutions who contributed towards promoting the image of strong and united India.

Prime Minister Modi had announced (The Sardar Patel Award for National Integration) last December at the annual conference of Director Generals of Police and Inspector Generals of Police held at Kevadiya in Narmada district of Gujarat, near the giant statue of Sardar Patel.

"Sardar Patel devoted his life towards unifying India. The Sardar Patel Award for National Integration would be a fitting tribute to him and will inspire more people to work towards furthering India's unity and national integration,” the Prime Minister had said.

The names of the person or organisation or institution, upon whom the decoration is conferred, shall be published in the Gazette of India and a register of all such recipients shall be maintained under the direction of the President, the notification said.

The award will be conferred to the individuals by the President at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

The award will be bestowed on individuals or institutions for notable contributions towards the cause of the country's unity and integrity, the MHA said in a notification. 

The awardees will be given a medal and a citation. No cash would be given to the awardees.

The award, of fine silver and gold, will be in the shape of a lotus leaf, six centimeters in length, six and two centimeters at its greatest breadth and 4 millimeters in thickness.

On its obverse will be embossed a replica of the lotus with petals and words 'Sardar Patel National Unity Award' will also be written in Hindi.

The portrait of Sardar Patel will be embossed upon a circular shaped gold metal with a diameter of 2 centimeters and the state emblem and motto in Hindi will be embossed on the reverse. The Emblem, the lotus and the petals will be made of fine silver, plated with gold, and the inscription will be in frosted gold.

A committee constituted by the Prime Minister consisting of Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Secretary to the President, Home Secretary would choose the winner of the 'The Sardar Patel National Integration Award'.

