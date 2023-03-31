Rampur: Man throws 'black magic' articles outside Azam Khan's house

Azam Khan: She expressed fears that there could be a serious incident at her house. (File)

An unknown man threw a red chunri and some clothes packed in a black polythene outside the house of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, in what appears to be the so-called black magic. The incident was recorded on a CCTV camera. Khan and his son Abdullah have been battling a plethora of civil and criminal cases. The duo lost their UP Vidhan Sabha memberships owing to convictions in court cases. In February, they were sentenced to two years in jail for assaulting an official in 2008.

According to ABP, this incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed at his house. A middle-aged man is seen throwing the articles outside his house and then scurrying forward.

Khan's wife and former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Tanjeen Fatima has lodged a complaint with the Rampur Police. She wrote on the complaint that she feared for the security of her family. She said despite them getting a Y-Category security, how could a person walk in and throw such articles outside her house? She expressed fears that there could be a serious incident at her house.

Rampur ASP Sansaar Singh told the channel that they have taken the matter seriously and are reviewing the security of the house. They are also trying to ascertain the identity of the man who threw the articles.

The clothes thrown at the house are of red colour. There are some caps also.

Khan's wife told the media that the family had been implicated in false cases. She also accused the police of being hand-in-glove with the man who threw the stuff outside her house. She said something harmful can also be thrown inside her house if the security is not increased.

The police are investigating the case. .