Ram Temple Inauguration: Know latest developments about Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

As the nation eagerly anticipates the momentous consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22, states across India are making preparations to mark the historic event. In a gesture of reverence, the governments of Rajasthan, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh have officially declared a half-day holiday, aligning with the central government's directive for a nationwide closure of public offices until 2:30 pm on the day of the ceremony.

Maharashtra has gone a step further, declaring a public holiday on January 22, underlining the significance of the day when the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be inaugurated. This nationwide celebration also extends to the judiciary, as Supreme Court judges who played a pivotal role in the Ayodhya verdict have been invited to the pran-pratishtha ceremony.

The unveiling of the 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla's face, sculpted by the skilled hands of Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj, adds a moment of spiritual significance to the ceremony. The idol has been carefully positioned inside the innermost chamber of the Ram temple, a symbolic step in the fulfillment of the long-cherished dream of building the grand temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a historic move, released commemorative postage stamps dedicated to the Ram Temple and a book of stamps featuring Lord Ram issued by countries around the world. The intricately designed stamps showcase key elements such as the Ram Temple, the verse 'Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari,' the sun, the Saryu River, and sculptures in and around the temple. The use of gold leaf detailing adds a majestic touch to the stamps, capturing the essence of this momentous occasion.

In solidarity with the celebrations, all public sector banks and insurance companies will remain closed until 2:30 pm on January 22. The central government's half-day closure extends to all central government offices, central institutions, and central industrial establishments across India.