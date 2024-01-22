Ram Mandir inauguration: Ayodhya set for grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony today

Headlines

This much-delayed film will clash with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Eid

Amit Shah to skip Ram Mandir ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya today, here's why

Meet man, an Indian, whose company provides engines for Mercedes Benz, BMW, Rolls Royce, his net worth..

Meet Indian genius, who got job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, his salary is...

Weather update: Cold waves continue in Delhi-NCR, check IMD forecast

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This much-delayed film will clash with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Eid

Amit Shah to skip Ram Mandir ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya today, here's why

Meet Indian genius, who got job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, his salary is...

10 most-watched films released directly on OTT in 2023

Health benefits of eating amle ka murabba

Bollywood stars leave for Ayodhya for Ram Mandir inauguration

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

EXCLUSIVE: 'Ram Ayenge' fame Prem Bhushan Maharaj Talks About 'Ram Rajya' In Kalyug

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Birthplace Of Luv-Kush Celebrates Temple Consecration, Awaits Revival

Controversy: Why So Much Hate Towards Hardik? Fan War Explained | Hardik Pandya Vs Shivam Dube | IPL

This much-delayed film will clash with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Eid

Not Salman Khan, this actor was Rakesh Roshan's first choice for Karan Arjun with Shah Rukh Khan

Abhishek's co-star Eisha Singh wants him to win BB17, Pratik Sehajpal comments on his popularity: 'That guy has...'

HomeIndia

India

Ram Mandir inauguration: Ayodhya set for grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony today

The Central Government announced on Thursday that all its offices will be closed for half a day on January 22.

article-main

ANI

Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 07:47 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Pran Prathistha ceremony will be held on Monday in the temple town of Ayodhya amid tight security. The historic ritual of 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'. The soiree, featuring some of the biggest names in the world of music, will be staged at 10 am.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm. Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh has been decked up with posters and flags of Lord Ram while cities across the country have been decorated with lights, huge cutouts of Lord Ram and posters bearing religious slogans related to Lord Ram.

The Central Government announced on Thursday that all its offices will be closed for half a day on January 22.

Many states have announced a holiday for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony. Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are among them. In Delhi, LG VK Saxena on Saturday approved the closure of government offices and educational institutions for half day till 2:30 PM on January 22.

The Uttar Pradesh government has tightened security in the city by setting up a dial 112 monitoring centre at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk. Uttar Pradesh Police Department authorities said on Sunday that over 13 thousand security personnel have been deployed in and around Ayodhya to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of the mega temple event.

Speaking to ANI, Special DG Prashant Kumar said, "This is a significant undertaking for the UP Police. It poses both a challenge and an opportunity. Extensive security arrangements have been put in place, including traffic diversions from surrounding districts. Only authorised vehicles are permitted to enter Ayodhya starting tomorrow."

Besides, elaborate seating arrangements have been made for invitees. There will be a sector-wise deployment of officials and personnel overseeing the security and arrangements.

The entire district is equipped with around 10,000 CCTV cameras, and coordination with central and state agencies has been established, the special DG said.

According to officials, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has set up a camp near the shrine in Ayodhya to respond to contingencies, if any. Anti-bomb squad and dog squad teams were also deployed at Ayodhya's Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, as devotees and dignitaries started pouring into the temple town.

People of the Hindu community across the globe are gearing up for grand celebrations, showcasing their unbridled enthusiasm and reverence for this historic occasion.

Earlier, on Thursday, January 18, the idol of Shri Ram Lalla, carved by renowned Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. Special guests from cricket world, film world, saint society, politics, art, literature and culture and other fields have also been invited for the ceremony.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who turned his YouTube channel into Rs 28000 crore company, started making videos for...

'He's got a big ego': England star pacer on battle with Virat Kohli ahead of Test series vs India

NTA JEE Main Session 1 Admit Card Out: Official website, how to download here

US-based Indian CEO dies in stage mishap at company event in Hyderabad

Meet man who is the highest donor for Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE