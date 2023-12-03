Rajasthan Assembly Election Tijara Result 2023 LIVE: BJP's Baba Balak Nath leads

The counting of votes has commenced on all assembly seats in Rajasthan. The focus is not only on who will form the government in Rajasthan but also on the results of the Tijara Assembly elections. Tijara witnesses a competition between Baba Balak Nath and Imran Khan. There is speculation about Yogi-like figure Baba Balaknath being considered for the Chief Ministerial race if the BJP secures a majority.

Baba Balak Nath, the current Member of Parliament from Alwar Lok Sabha constituency, is contesting from the Tijara seat on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He holds popularity as the head of the Baba Mastnath Math in Rohtak and as the Member of Parliament from Alwar. Born on April 16, 1984, in Kohrana village, Alwar, Baba Balak Nath, left his home at the age of 6 and became a revered ascetic. He now plays a significant role in Rajasthan politics.

Baba Balak Nath leads in Tijara.