Rajasthan Assembly Election Tijara Result 2023 LIVE: BJP's Baba Balak Nath leads

Headlines

Animal: Swanand Kirkire criticises Ranbir Kapoor film, says 'glorious history of Indian cinema is being embarrassed'

IND vs AUS: What to expect from pitch in 5th T20 at M. Chinnaswamy stadium

This is world's heaviest insect, weighs 'three' times more than a rat

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Ambikapur Result 2023 Live Updates: Congress’ TS Singh Deo leads by 650 votes

In this Rajasthan village, men marry twice; here's why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Assembly Election 2023: Counting of votes begins in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur

Animal: Swanand Kirkire criticises Ranbir Kapoor film, says 'glorious history of Indian cinema is being embarrassed'

IND vs AUS: What to expect from pitch in 5th T20 at M. Chinnaswamy stadium

9 time BTS' Jungkook inspired us with strong powerful messages

Assembly Elections 2023: Top 8 politicians to watch out for

Highest opening day collections of Bollywood films in 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

Assembly Election 2023: Counting of votes begins in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

Animal: Swanand Kirkire criticises Ranbir Kapoor film, says 'glorious history of Indian cinema is being embarrassed'

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 2: Vicky Kaushal film sees 50% growth, earns Rs 9.25 crore

House of the Dragon season 2 teaser: Dragons face off in epic battle as Alicent and Rhaenyra go to war for Iron Throne

HomeIndia

India

Rajasthan Assembly Election Tijara Result 2023 LIVE: BJP's Baba Balak Nath leads

The counting of votes has commenced on all assembly seats in Rajasthan. The focus is not only on who will form the government in Rajasthan but also on the results of the Tijara Assembly elections. Tijara witnesses a competition between Baba Balak Nath and Imran Khan. There is speculation about Yogi-like figure Baba Balaknath being considered for the Chief Ministerial race if the BJP secures a majority.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 09:20 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The counting of votes has commenced on all assembly seats in Rajasthan. The focus is not only on who will form the government in Rajasthan but also on the results of the Tijara Assembly elections. Tijara witnesses a competition between Baba Balak Nath and Imran Khan. There is speculation about Yogi-like figure Baba Balaknath being considered for the Chief Ministerial race if the BJP secures a majority.

Baba Balak Nath, the current Member of Parliament from Alwar Lok Sabha constituency, is contesting from the Tijara seat on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He holds popularity as the head of the Baba Mastnath Math in Rohtak and as the Member of Parliament from Alwar. Born on April 16, 1984, in Kohrana village, Alwar, Baba Balak Nath, left his home at the age of 6 and became a revered ascetic. He now plays a significant role in Rajasthan politics.

 

LIVE UPDATES:

Baba Balak Nath leads in Tijara.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Neetu Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor as Ranbir Kapoor's Animal breaks box office records

Veteran actress R. Subbalakshmi passes away at 87

'Expulsion from parliament..': Adhir Ranjan writes to LS Speaker on cash-for-query case against Mahua Moitra

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 host withdraws, tournament to now take place in...

Uttar Pradesh: Fatehpur man marries Dutch girlfriend as per Hindu traditions

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE