Railway Recruitment: Over 350 government job vacancies for Class 10th pass, check details here

The notification said that a total of 374 vacancies will be recruited for ITI and Non-ITI Seats.

Indian Railways Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) has released notification for recruitment of 44th Batch Act Apprentice vacancies. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before February 15, 2021.

The notification said that a total of 374 vacancies will be recruited for ITI and Non-ITI Seats. The candidates will be selected on the basis of percentage of marks in the Matriculation Exam. However, In the non-ITI selection, the candidates who have cleared ITI will be selected but there ITI score will not get any weightage. They must have only mark sheet/certificate of notified trade.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 15 February 2021

Railway BLW Apprentice 2021 Vacancy Details

Details of ITI Seats

Fitter - 107 Posts

Carpenter - 3 Posts

Painter (General) - 7 Posts

Machinist - 67 Posts

Welder (G & E) - 45 Posts

Electrician - 71 Posts

Details of Non-ITI Seats

Fitter - 30 Posts

Machinist - 15 Posts

Welder (G & E) - 11 Posts

Electrician - 18 Posts

Railway BLW Apprentice 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Non-ITI - The candidate must have passed 10th exam or its equivalent with minimum 50% marks.

ITI - The candidate must have passed 10th exam or its equivalent with minimum 50% marks and also must be passed ITI in the relevant trades.

Railway BLW Apprentice 2021 Age Limit - 15 to 22 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Railway BLW Apprentice 2021 Stipend - Stipend will be paid as per railway board’s instructions.

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 15 February 2021.

Application Fee: Rs. 100/-