Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

‘Kar lo jo karna hai’: Rahul Gandhi says ‘not afraid of PM Modi’ after ED action in National Herald case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gave a bold statement, saying that he is “not afraid of PM Narendra Modi” in the midst of the National Herald case.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 03:28 PM IST

‘Kar lo jo karna hai’: Rahul Gandhi says ‘not afraid of PM Modi’ after ED action in National Herald case
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo)

Launching a scathing attack on the prime minister, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he is "not afraid of Narendra Modi" and will not be "intimidated" by the Enforcement Directorate action in the National Herald case.

Gandhi's reaction came a day after the ED sealed the office of Young Indian in Herald House here, and the Delhi police briefly barricaded the party office and the residences of Rahul and Sonia Gandhi.

"These are attempt at intimidation," he told reporters outside Parliament. "We will not be intimidated. We are not afraid of Narendra Modi."

In his first response after the ED sealed the premises of Young Indian in the Congress-owned National Herald office, Gandhi said, "They may do whatever they want. It does not matter. I will continue to work to protect the country and democracy and maintain harmony in the country. I will continue to do my work whatever they may do."

Later, in a tweet in Hindi he doubled down on his criticism of the government and the prime minister.

"Truth cannot be barricaded. Do whatever you want, I am not afraid of the Prime Minister, I will always work in the interest of the country. Listen and understand!"

 

 

The former Congress chief said the BJP government thinks it can "silence us by putting some pressure on us".

"We won't be silenced. We will stand against what Narendra Modi ji, Amit Shah ji are doing in this country, against democracy, no matter what they do," he had told in his media briefing.

Asked about the BJP assertion that it will not let them "run away" from the law, Gandhi said, "Who is talking about running away? They are talking about running away."

The Congress also raised the issue of ED action in both the Houses of Parliament and caused disruptions. Many Congress leaders also gave adjournment notices in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, but these were not allowed by the Chair.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also raised the issue in the Upper House, alleging the government was "misusing" agencies to target Opposition leaders and demanded answers from the government on the ED action.

Congress leaders also sought to raise the issue in the Lok Sabha in the morning but were not allowed and the House was adjourned till 2 PM.

READ | Big relief for Thackeray camp as SC asks ECI not to take any action on 'real' Shiv Sena claim by Shinde faction

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bhopal: Rs 85 lakh recovered from house of clerk Hero Keswani who earns Rs 50,000
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.