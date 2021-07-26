Headlines

Rahul Gandhi arrives at Parliament House on tractor without license plate, police preparing for FIR

The Delhi Police has seized the vehicle and it is now parked at the Mandir Marg police station in Delhi.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2021, 08:32 PM IST

Expressing support to protesting farmers over the Centre's three farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday participated in a demonstration by the farmers and drove to the Parliament on a tractor. However, that tractor did not have a number plate, following which, the Delhi Police has seized it. The vehicle is now parked at the Mandir Marg police station in Delhi

As per Delhi Police officials, Congress did not take permission for the demonstration. At present, the tractor is a case property. There is no number plate on the front or the rear of this tractor.

Apart from this, there is a ban on the entry of tractors in the New Delhi area, however, the Congress leader reached the Parliament House by driving a tractor himself via Motilal Nehru Marg. This is a direct violation of the Motor Act.

The most interesting thing is that during the Parliament session, Section 144 remains in force in the surrounding area. But giving a chuckle to all the agencies including Delhi Police, Rahul Gandhi reached the Parliament House while driving a tractor for a long distance. During this, many farmers were also accompanying him. 

Delhi Police officials only said that about 10 people have been detained. Preparations are being made to register an FIR, the police said.

Notably, farmers have been opposing the new agricultural laws brought by the central government since November year. Due to this, thousands of farmers are camping at different borders of Delhi, and a 'Kisan Sansad' or farmers' parliament has been set up the Jantar-Mantar in Delhi. As long as the monsoon session lasts, the Kisan Sansad will be run by the farmers.

