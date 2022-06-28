Punjab: Two students fight over contribution of money during birthday party, 1 dead

Representational image

A birthday party turned fatal in Punjab’s Jalandhar after two students fell off the second floor of their hostel building following a scuffle. While one died on the spot, the other is undergoing treatment.

According to police, a fight between the two had allegedly broken during a birthday party over the contribution of money.

The incident took place late on Sunday night in a hostel building where students of DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology were living, ANI reported.

ADCP Jaskiranjit S Teja, said, "Two students fell from the second floor after a scuffle broke out between students during a birthday party over the contribution of money.”

He further said, “While one died, the second is being treated. A case has been registered under IPC section 304 against the boy admitted in the hospital."

Both the students hailed from Bihar, according to DSW Sanjeev Naval of the DAV Institute of Engineering and Tech. A case was registered under IPC section 304 against the hospitalised boy.

(With inputs from ANI)

