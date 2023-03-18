Punjab Police launches crackdown against Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh

Punjab Police launches crackdown against Amritpal Singh, internet suspended across state (File photo: Zee Media Bureau)

Punjab Police has launched action against Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh and his aides. Amid this, the internet has been suspended in the state till 12 pm Sunday.

Earlier, six aides of Amritpal Singh were detained in Jalandhar, according to the cult leader's supporters, PTI reported. However, there was no confirmation from the police in this regard as of now. Some supporters of Singh shared some videos on social media claiming that policemen were chasing them.

A video also showed Amritpal sitting in a vehicle and one of his aides could be heard saying policemen were after 'Bhai saab' (Amritpal). Another supporter in a field shared a video in which he was claiming that policemen were after him.

Last month, Amritpal and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the Ajnala Police Station, Amritsar. They clashed with police for the release of one of Amritpal's aide.

Who is Amritpal Singh?

Amritpal Singh is a radical self-styled Indian Khalistani separatist activist from Punjab. He heads an organisation called Waris Panjab De. The 30-year-old rose to prominence in September 2022 after he returned from Dubai to India. He became the leader of the organisation after the death of its previous leader Deep Sidhu in a car accident.

