Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Punjab Police launches crackdown against Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh

In February 2023, Amritpal Singh and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the Ajnala Police Station, Amritsar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 03:40 PM IST

Punjab Police launches crackdown against Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh
Punjab Police launches crackdown against Amritpal Singh, internet suspended across state (File photo: Zee Media Bureau)

Punjab Police has launched action against Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh and his aides. Amid this, the internet has been suspended in the state till 12 pm Sunday.

Earlier, six aides of Amritpal Singh were detained in Jalandhar, according to the cult leader's supporters, PTI reported. However, there was no confirmation from the police in this regard as of now. Some supporters of Singh shared some videos on social media claiming that policemen were chasing them.

A video also showed Amritpal sitting in a vehicle and one of his aides could be heard saying policemen were after 'Bhai saab' (Amritpal). Another supporter in a field shared a video in which he was claiming that policemen were after him.

Last month, Amritpal and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the Ajnala Police Station, Amritsar. They clashed with police for the release of one of Amritpal's aide.

Who is Amritpal Singh?

Amritpal Singh is a radical self-styled Indian Khalistani separatist activist from Punjab. He heads an organisation called Waris Panjab De. The 30-year-old rose to prominence in September 2022 after he returned from Dubai to India. He became the leader of the organisation after the death of its previous leader Deep Sidhu in a car accident.

READ | Story of Swami Nityananda: From founding fake country Kailasa to entering UN, here's how he conned 30 US cities

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet MTV Splitsvilla X4 winners Hamid Barkzi and Soundous Moufakir | Exclusive
From Audemars Piguet to Rolex Daytona: Check out Shah Rukh Khan's luxury watch collection worth crores
Munmun Dutta, Palak Sindhwani, Sunayana Fozdar attend Sachin Shroff-Chandni Kothi's wedding reception
From Atal, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee to Bhatan Tunnel: Know all about India's longest road tunnels
Amid wedding rumours with Sidharth Malhotra, a look at all the times Kiara Advani slayed with her bridal looks
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 637 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.