Story of Swami Nityananda: From founding fake country Kailasa to entering UN, here's how he conned 30 US cities

The creator of the "United States of Kailasa," self-styled godman Swami Nithyanada, who is accused of multiple major crimes, garnered media attention. Several people also refer to him as a cult leader. He is the founder of Nithyananda Dhyanapeetam, which has a significant number of spiritual adherents and owns numerous temples and gurukuls throughout India.

An American citizen and Nithyananda devotee charged him of sexually assaulting her several times over the period of five years in 2010. She brought numerous lawsuits against the so-called godman, and as a result, a warrant was filed for his arrest.

Nithyananda quickly left India after deciding not to show up for numerous court appearances related to the rape case. The spiritual leader stated that he cannot remain in India since he is receiving death threats. All of the accusations against him have been refuted. In 2019, he established "Kailasa" on an island off the coast of Ecuador after leaving India. The nation is named after a Himalayan peak that is thought to be Lord Shiva's residence.

READ | Sister City scam: Swami Nithyananda's ‘fake country’ Kailasa dupes over 30 US cities

How did he reach the UN?

The UN organisation declares that all members are required to make recurring reports to the Committee on the implementation of economic, social, and cultural rights. And any member state, organisation, or even individual may turn to the CESCR if they believe their obligations under the Covenant have been abused.

In accordance with this regulation, representatives of the "United States of Kailasa" entered the UN committee and appeared during the discussion. On February 24, at a session of the Committee on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights (CESCR) in Geneva, an all-female envoy took part in dialogue on "equal and inclusive representation of women in decision-making systems".

They said Nithyananda was being harassed all across the world and requested security for the "supreme pontiff of Hinduism" during the discussions. The United States of Kailasa, however, is not one of the 193 recognised nations.

How did Nithyanad trick over 30 cities in the US?

It has been claimed that renowned godman Swami Nithyananda and his fake nation "Kailasa" conned 30 American cities, Fox News reported. Newark reportedly acknowledged that they had been duped into becoming a "Sister City" with a fictitious Hindu nation. When Mayor Ras Baraka invited Kailasa representatives to Newark City Hall for a "cultural trade pact," he later learned that Kailasa was a fake nation.

Only days after approving the "Sister City" pact paperwork, the Newark City Council apparently cancelled it as a result of the incident. The cities asserted that the declaration "does not constitute an endorsement but rather a reaction to a request," according to the report. The majority of them went on to affirm that "they did not very the information in the request". That indicates that Kailasa persuaded them to agree to the agreement by asking them to do so.

READ | ICC issues warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin for alleged 'scheme to deport Ukrainian children'