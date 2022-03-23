Good news for 35,000 temporary workers of THIS state as CM makes big announcement

In a major announcement for 35,000 temporary employees of Group C and D in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced that these temporary workers will be regularised and made permanent.

The Punjab CM in a tweet mentioned, "We have decided to make 35,000 temporary employees of Group C and D permanent. I have directed Chief Secretary to end such contractual and outsourcing recruitments."

He also added that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had promised the same in the manifesto and hence they are trying to get it implemented at the earliest.



Earlier, on March 17, Punjab's newly-elected MLAs including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took oath as members of the Legislative Assembly. The legislators were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Protem Speaker Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar.

Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann declares holiday in Punjab on Bhagat Singh's death anniversary on March 23

AAP leader and the party's face for recently held Punjab assembly polls took oath as the Chief Minister of the state on March 16.

AAP recorded a landslide victory in the recently concluded Punjab assembly polls winning 92 seats, sidelining most of its rivals.

With ANI inputs