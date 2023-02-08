Prime Minister Narendra Modi wears special jacket made of recycled plastic bottles in Parliament

The Indian Oil Corporation gave PM Modi a jacket made of recycled PET bottles during India Energy Week in Bengaluru.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been at the forefront to make the battle against climate change a people’s movement. PM Modi wore a sleeveless light blue blazer on Wednesday in the Rajya Sabha that had his green message written all over it. The jacket was made from recycled bottles.

The blue jacket had been made from recycled PET bottles. The Indian Oil Corporation gave PM Narendra Modi during India Energy Week on Monday in Bengaluru.

PM Modi in Karnataka!



Indian oil corp presents 'Modi Jacket' to PM Modi made out of recycled PET Bottles.



More than 10 crore PET Bottles will be recycled to make sustainable garments to India Oil employees and Armed Forces!#IndiaEnergyWeek2023 pic.twitter.com/kSQVI7REk4 — Karthik Reddy (@bykarthikreddy) February 6, 2023

To produce eco-friendly clothing for India Oil personnel and the armed forces, more than 10 crore PET bottles would be recycled.

The purpose of Energy Week was to highlight India's growing strength as a leader in the energy transition.