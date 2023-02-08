Prime Minister Narendra Modi wears special jacket made of recycled plastic bottles in Parliament

Headlines

Esha Deol says her 'orthodox Punjabi' dad Dharmendra didn't want her to join Bollywood: 'They are known to be very...'

Mahindra Thar EV not just a concept, Anand Mahindra confirms production

GATE 2024: Application process to begin this week, check important dates and documents required

Asia Cup 2023: BCCI announces 17-man India squad, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer return

Prakash Raj slammed for 'mocking' ISRO's Chandrayaan 3 mission: 'You are forgetting basic nationalism'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Esha Deol says her 'orthodox Punjabi' dad Dharmendra didn't want her to join Bollywood: 'They are known to be very...'

Mahindra Thar EV not just a concept, Anand Mahindra confirms production

GATE 2024: Application process to begin this week, check important dates and documents required

This former cricketer's wife sells juice

Asia Cup 2023: India squad announced

Weight loss: 5 health benefits of skipping rope everyday

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Watch: Earthquake interrupts anchor, guests during live broadcast in Colombia

Know Why Apple Will Pay Rs 5000 Per Person To iPhone 6, 7 Or iPhone SE Series Users

Russia’s Luna-25 moon fails, crashes into lunar surface; all eyes on Chandrayaan-3 now

Esha Deol says her 'orthodox Punjabi' dad Dharmendra didn't want her to join Bollywood: 'They are known to be very...'

Prakash Raj slammed for 'mocking' ISRO's Chandrayaan 3 mission: 'You are forgetting basic nationalism'

Gadar 2 vs Pathaan vs Baahubali 2: How Sunny Deol film beat Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas’ blockbusters at box office

HomeIndia

India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wears special jacket made of recycled plastic bottles in Parliament

The Indian Oil Corporation gave PM Modi a jacket made of recycled PET bottles during India Energy Week in Bengaluru.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 07:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been at the forefront to make the battle against climate change a people’s movement. PM Modi wore a sleeveless light blue blazer on Wednesday in the Rajya Sabha that had his green message written all over it. The jacket was made from recycled bottles.

The blue jacket had been made from recycled PET bottles. The Indian Oil Corporation gave PM Narendra Modi during India Energy Week on Monday in Bengaluru. 

To produce eco-friendly clothing for India Oil personnel and the armed forces, more than 10 crore PET bottles would be recycled. 

The purpose of Energy Week was to highlight India's growing strength as a leader in the energy transition. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

CTET 2023 Exam Today: Check exam day guidelines, self declaration form and admit card

Not Hardik Pandya, this star cricketer might be Rohit Sharma’s deputy in Asia Cup, World Cup

Air India's 96-hour sale for domestic, international flight tickets at cheap prices; check rates, last date, other info

Rajinikanth brutally trolled for touching UP CM Yogi Adityanath's feet in viral video, netizens say...

Dalit author who claimed Made In Heaven makers used her story and work without credit now accused of plagiarism herself

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE