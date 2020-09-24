‘What is Yo-Yo Test? Are you exempt from it?’ – PM Modi asks Virat Kohli in Fit India dialogue 2020

Virat Kohli was part of the Fit India program organised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today and he was asked about the Yo-Yo Test and fitness.

Virat Kohli and a whole host of fitness personalities were involved with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he spoke with experts and influencers from across the country to mark the one-year anniversary of the Fit India Movement. PM Modi interacted with personalities like Milind Soman and Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli as he launched the ‘Fit India Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols’. It was his interaction with Indian cricket team and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli that caught the attention of people.

PM Modi asked Virat Kohli about the Yo-Yo Test and whether the captain is exempt from it. Kohli laughed it off by saying that he is the first to take the Yo-Yo Test and if he fails, he is not available for selection.

“This Test is very important for fitness. When you compare our fitness levels to other teams in the world, it is pretty low. We have to get to that level. In today’s date, we focus on ODIs and T20Is which end in a day. In a Test match, we have to be fit for five days. I am the first one to go out and run. If I fail, even I will not be available for selection. Our fast bowlers are on top of the world because they can put the effort on the field. Because of our fitness, we can capitalise on it. The benchmark has been set,” Kohli said.

Missing Chhole Bhature

Delhi is famous for it’s Chhole Bhature and the Prime Minister took the opportunity to ask Virat Kohli whether he was missing Chhole Bhature as it is one of the most popular dishes from Delhi.

Kohli replied, “I miss the famous Chhole Bhature of Delhi. I used to have plenty of outside food. It was not good for my health. Diet was important for me. Physical fitness and diet had to change. Like how our cricket has changed, even life has become fast paced and hectic. If we are not in sync with the demands of the world, we will fall way behind. We cannot rely on skill. Mental strength is dependent on how our body is. If my body does not support me, I cannot do it.”