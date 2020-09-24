‘What is Yo-Yo Test? Are you exempt from it?’ – PM Modi asks Virat Kohli in Fit India dialogue 2020

Headlines

Haryana: Security stepped up in Nuh after 'shobha yatra' call on Monday

Pakistan makes a big change to their Asia Cup 2023 squad after 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan

Meet man who leads Rs 1,18,000 crore company, he's one of India's richest real estate tycoons

Sobhita Dhulipala looks unrecognisable in old video from Miss India, netizens joke: 'Khoon Bhari Maang transformation'

Asia Cup 2023: Squad list, date, teams, schedule, venue and latest updates

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Haryana: Security stepped up in Nuh after 'shobha yatra' call on Monday

Pakistan makes a big change to their Asia Cup 2023 squad after 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan

Sobhita Dhulipala looks unrecognisable in old video from Miss India, netizens joke: 'Khoon Bhari Maang transformation'

5 ways to treat nerve pain

AI imagines Bollywood, South superstars as cute babies

Lord Shiva to Lord Hanuman: Hindu gods with their divine weapons

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Watch: Full Carcade Rehearsal Conducted In Delhi Ahead Of G20 Summit

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

This Indian actor has worked in most remakes; it's not Salman, Shah Rukh, Amitabh, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Akshay

Sobhita Dhulipala looks unrecognisable in old video from Miss India, netizens joke: 'Khoon Bhari Maang transformation'

Anil Sharma opens up about Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 beating Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan: 'kal 500 ho jaugi, phir 1000 jayegi'

HomeIndia

India

‘What is Yo-Yo Test? Are you exempt from it?’ – PM Modi asks Virat Kohli in Fit India dialogue 2020

Virat Kohli was part of the Fit India program organised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today and he was asked about the Yo-Yo Test and fitness.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 24, 2020, 03:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Virat Kohli and a whole host of fitness personalities were involved with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he spoke with experts and influencers from across the country to mark the one-year anniversary of the Fit India Movement. PM Modi interacted with personalities like Milind Soman and Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli as he launched the ‘Fit India Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols’. It was his interaction with Indian cricket team and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli that caught the attention of people.

PM Modi asked Virat Kohli about the Yo-Yo Test and whether the captain is exempt from it. Kohli laughed it off by saying that he is the first to take the Yo-Yo Test and if he fails, he is not available for selection.

“This Test is very important for fitness. When you compare our fitness levels to other teams in the world, it is pretty low. We have to get to that level. In today’s date, we focus on ODIs and T20Is which end in a day. In a Test match, we have to be fit for five days. I am the first one to go out and run. If I fail, even I will not be available for selection. Our fast bowlers are on top of the world because they can put the effort on the field. Because of our fitness, we can capitalise on it. The benchmark has been set,” Kohli said.

Missing Chhole Bhature

Delhi is famous for it’s Chhole Bhature and the Prime Minister took the opportunity to ask Virat Kohli whether he was missing Chhole Bhature as it is one of the most popular dishes from Delhi.

Kohli replied, “I miss the famous Chhole Bhature of Delhi. I used to have plenty of outside food. It was not good for my health. Diet was important for me. Physical fitness and diet had to change. Like how our cricket has changed, even life has become fast paced and hectic. If we are not in sync with the demands of the world, we will fall way behind. We cannot rely on skill. Mental strength is dependent on how our body is. If my body does not support me, I cannot do it.”

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Some parties that attended BJP-led NDA meet are in touch with INDIA bloc: Congress

Meet man who leads Rs 1,18,000 crore company, he's one of India's richest real estate tycoons

Onam 2023: Know significance of traditional Kasavu saree worn during this festival

This Indian actor has worked in most remakes; it's not Salman, Shah Rukh, Amitabh, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Akshay

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO shares first findings about moon's soil temperature measured by ChaSTE payload

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE