Presidential Elections 2022: Results to be announced on THIS date, know who is likely to win race

The voting in the presidential elections 2022 was conducted on July 18, with a voter turnout of almost 99 percent. According to the official schedule, the results of the presidential polls will be out by this week, on July 21.

The presidential elections 2022 took place on July 18, with MLAs and political leaders from across the country casting their votes through ballot boxes. This year, NDA backed candidate Draupadi Murmu while the opposition backed candidate Yashwant Sinha.

The fate of both Murmu and Sinha remains in the fray as the counting of votes to elect the next President of India is just a few days away. The voting for the presidential elections took place from 11 am to 5 pm on Monday, with 98.9 percent voter turnout.

Presidential Elections 2022: Who is expected to sweep the vote?

The voting formula of the presidential polls is much different than that of the Lok Sabha elections. People don’t cast their own vote, but the representatives of the specific regions have to put their vote in the ballot boxes. The more populous the state, the more vote share it carries.

According to the calculations, the total value of all the votes is 10,86,431 in the presidential elections, and just like any other polls, a candidate needs over 50 percent of the votes to with the elections.

As per calculations and taking into account the cross-voting that occurred on Monday, it is likely that NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu will emerge victorious in the presidential polls, with a clear majority. It is expected that Murmu has received over 60 percent of the votes.

Probable vote share of Murmu and Sinha

According to the number of political parties backing both Draupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha, the former seems to have over 60 percent votes (6.67 lakh) and is headed towards a comfortable win in the elections.

Meanwhile, Yashwant Sinha is expected to get just under 40 percent of the total vote share, coming up to nearly 4 lakh votes.

If elected, Draupadi Murmu will be the first-ever President of India belonging to the tribal community. Meanwhile, the current President of India Ram Nath Kovind is set to complete his term on July 25, 2022.

