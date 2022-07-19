Search icon
Presidential Elections 2022: Much-awaited ‘Mr Ballot Box’ lands in Delhi after polls, know the whole story

After the presidential polls, several flight tickets were booked under the name “Mr Ballot Box”, all with the same destination – Delhi.

Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 01:07 PM IST

A day after the presidential election, the ballot boxes boarded flights from different states on separate air tickets under the name ‘Mr Ballot box’. The boxes were accompanied by election officers, for their return journey to Delhi from the states’ capitals.

The Election Commission sent ballot boxes to 14 states and Union territories for the Presidential poll. As per the Commission, the boxes were booked with separate ‘two-way’ air tickets under the name ‘Mr Ballot box’ for the journey.

It is probably the first time that the commission has booked two-way tickets for the ballot boxes. Earlier, these were sent as hand baggage by supervising officials.

For proper security, election officials occupy the seats adjacent to the boxes. The officers are entrusted with transporting ballot papers and special pens to mark votes.

Counting of votes to decide the fate of the Presidential candidates will be held on July 21, when the next President will be elected between BJP-led NDA’s Draupadi Murmu and joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

As per the Commission, the ballot boxes play a prominent role in the process of presidential elections as it contains the fate of the highest office of the largest democracy on the planet. Thus, the mandated procedure specifies special caution during the transportation, storage, and use of these boxes. Particularly for the conduct of presidential elections, the process also involves a fascinating journey of the Ballot Box reaching every state capital."

It further said: "During transportation, the Ballot Boxes fly on a separate air ticket booked in the name of ‘Mr Ballot Box’ seated in the front row of the aircraft beside the seat of the officer transporting the materials under personal supervision."

