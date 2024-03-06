PM Modi unveils India's first underwater metro along with multiple projects worth Rs 15400 crore in Kolkata

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Modi unveils multiple connectivity projects worth Rs 15400 crores in Kolkata

Meet man who worked for Rs 1000 a month, sold snacks in theatres, now owns Rs 5000 crore company, his business is…

Heartwarming video of elderly man and dog watching sunset melts internet, watch

Pakistan's 'youngest' vlogger receives YouTube play button, viral video shows his priceless reaction

Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Bollywood celebs who performed at Ambanis' event in Jamnagar: 'In the world of...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Heartwarming video of elderly man and dog watching sunset melts internet, watch

'Heartbreaking': Arshad Warsi's wife Maria slams Ambanis for using elephants as prop, 'appalled' at Ivanka Trump's photo

This man, seth of Delhi, was killed brutally by British, hanged due to…

Batters with fastest centuries in IPL history

9 must-watch movies based on World War 2

These Indian cities will face water crisis by 2030

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

IPL 2024: All Time Greatest IPL 11 Without Rohit Sharma & AB de Villiers? | Cricket Show | Podcast

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Meet beauty queen who failed in Bollywood, quit films, survived abusive relationship, now works for…

Subhash Chandra Bose's grandnephew cautions Randeep as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar trailer invokes Bose: 'Refrain from...'

Alia Bhatt to play super agent in YRF Spy Universe actioner, insider confirms, filming to start from...

HomeIndia

India

PM Modi unveils India's first underwater metro along with multiple projects worth Rs 15400 crore in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple connectivity projects worth Rs 15,400 crores in Kolkata, West Bengal on Wednesday.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 06, 2024, 11:07 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
Image Source: YouTube/PM Modi
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple connectivity projects worth Rs 15,400 crores in Kolkata, West Bengal on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inaugurated India's first under-river metro tunnel built in Kolkata.

In a monumental development set to transform urban transportation, PM Modi inaugurated several key metro and rapid transit projects across countries, marking a significant stride towards enhancing urban mobility and connectivity.

The Kolkata Metro extension, featuring the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro section, includes the first transportation tunnel in India to pass under a major river, representing a critical milestone in the country's infrastructure development.
This section not only showcases the technological prowess involved in its construction but also highlights the strategic importance of connecting two bustling areas of Kolkata, enhancing the city's public transportation network's efficiency and reach.
In addition to the underwater metro, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the Kavi Subhash - Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Metro section and the Taratala - Majerhat Metro section, which is part of the Joka-Esplanade line.

The latter features the Majerhat Metro Station, an architectural marvel being an elevated station spanning railway lines, platforms, and a canal, further showcasing the innovative approach towards improving urban mobility.
The inauguration event will not be limited to Kolkata. PM Modi also flagged off several other important projects across the country.

These include the Pune Metro's stretch from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi, the Kochi Metro Rail Phase I Extension from SN Junction Metro station to Tripunithura Metro station, the Agra Metro's stretch from Taj East Gate to Mankameshwar and the Duhai-Modinagar (North) section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor.

Later in the day, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone, dedicate and inaugurate various infrastructure-related projects related to rail, road and petroleum and natural gas worth around Rs. 12,800 crore at Bettiah, West Champaran district in Bihar.
PM Modi is on a three-day visit to states including Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar from March 4 to 6.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Gurugram: 5 vomit blood, rushed to hospital after consuming mouth freshener at restaurant

This man, seth of Delhi, was killed brutally by British, hanged due to…

JEE Main 2024 session 2: Registration window closing today; check how to apply

Meet IAS officer who topped class 10, 12, cracked UPSC in first attempt at 22 without coaching, her AIR was…

Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail Tira beauty launches international brand Allies of Skin to India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement