PM Modi to visit Jharkhand on Nov 14-15, to launch scheme worth Rs 24,000 crore, 15th instalment of PM-KISAN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jharkhand on November 14th-15, a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office said. He will launch a Rs 24,000-crore scheme aimed at holistic development of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) on the occasion of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' on November 15 in Jharkhand, his office said on Monday.

He will also launch the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, release the 15th instalment of PM-KISAN, and inaugurate or lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in the state. He will also hold a roadshow in Jharkhand capital Ranchi on Tuesday evening which is scheduled to begin from the Birsa Munda airport soon after his arrival here around 8 pm and culminate at the Raj Bhavan around 9.30 pm, a distance of about 10km, as per officials.

Around 9.30 am on November 15, the prime minister will visit Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park-cum-Freedom Fighter Museum in Ranchi. Thereafter, he will reach Ulihatu Village, the birthplace of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, where he will pay floral tributes at the statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. PM Modi would be the first PM to visit Ulihatu Village, the birthplace of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the statement said.

He will participate in a programme marking the celebration of third Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, 2023 around 11.30am in Khunti. During the programme, the prime minister will launch 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' and Pradhan Mantri Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups Mission. He will also release the 15th instalment of PM-KISAN and inaugurate, dedicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Jharkhand, the statement said.

It has been the constant endeavour of the prime minister to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government through ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time bound manner, the statement added.

In a major step towards attainment of this aim of saturation of schemes, Modi will launch ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. The focus of the Yatra will be on reaching out to people and create awareness and providing benefits of welfare schemes like sanitation facilities, essential financial services, electricity connections, access to LPG cylinders, housing for the poor, food security, proper nutrition, reliable healthcare, clean drinking water, etc.

Enrolment of potential beneficiaries will be done through details ascertained during the Yatra, the statement said. The prime minister will flag off IEC (Information, Education and Communication) vans in Khunti, marking the launch of ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra'. The yatra will start from districts with significant tribal population initially and by January 25, 2024, will cover all districts across the country.