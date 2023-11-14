Headlines

PM Modi to visit Jharkhand on Nov 14-15, to launch scheme worth Rs 24,000 crore, 15th instalment of PM-KISAN

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Efforts on to evacuate workers, PM Modi speaks to CM Dhami

DNA TV Show: How bursting of firecrackers despite ban has affected Delhi NCR's AQI

Meet man who worked in Apple, now wants to replace your iPhones, Android phones with tiny AI pin

What is ‘pig butchering scams’? Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath warns against new fraud in India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PM Modi to visit Jharkhand on Nov 14-15, to launch scheme worth Rs 24,000 crore, 15th instalment of PM-KISAN

DNA TV Show: How bursting of firecrackers despite ban has affected Delhi NCR's AQI

Meet man who worked in Apple, now wants to replace your iPhones, Android phones with tiny AI pin

Batters dismissed by Virat Kohli in ODI

5 iron-rich food items for low haemoglobin levels

10 times Sanjay Dutt aced negative roles

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Pippa makers apologise after AR Rahman’s rendition of Karar Oi Louho Kopat draws flak: ‘Our intent was to...’

Meet the richest Punjabi singer with Rs 643 crores net worth; it’s not Diljit Dosanjh, Honey Singh or AP Dhillon

Netizens slam Salman Khan for shouting at Khanzaadi on BB17 Weekend Ka Vaar in front of Katrina Kaif: 'Kat must be...'

HomeIndia

India

PM Modi to visit Jharkhand on Nov 14-15, to launch scheme worth Rs 24,000 crore, 15th instalment of PM-KISAN

He will also hold a roadshow in Ranchi on Tuesday evening which is scheduled to begin from the Birsa Munda airport.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 06:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jharkhand on November 14th-15, a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office said. He will launch a Rs 24,000-crore scheme aimed at holistic development of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) on the occasion of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' on November 15 in Jharkhand, his office said on Monday.

He will also launch the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, release the 15th instalment of PM-KISAN, and inaugurate or lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in the state. He will also hold a roadshow in Jharkhand capital Ranchi on Tuesday evening which is scheduled to begin from the Birsa Munda airport soon after his arrival here around 8 pm and culminate at the Raj Bhavan around 9.30 pm, a distance of about 10km, as per officials.

Around 9.30 am on November 15, the prime minister will visit Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park-cum-Freedom Fighter Museum in Ranchi. Thereafter, he will reach Ulihatu  Village, the birthplace of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, where he will pay floral tributes at the statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. PM Modi would be the first PM to visit Ulihatu Village, the birthplace of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the statement said.

READ | Congress can promise 'castle of gold' to win polls, says PM; speaks about Udaipur tailor's hacking

He will participate in a programme marking the celebration of third Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, 2023 around 11.30am in Khunti. During the programme, the prime minister will launch 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' and Pradhan Mantri Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups Mission. He will also release the 15th instalment of PM-KISAN and inaugurate, dedicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Jharkhand, the statement said.

It has been the constant endeavour of the prime minister to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government through ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time bound manner, the statement added.

In a major step towards attainment of this aim of saturation of schemes, Modi will launch ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. The focus of the Yatra will be on reaching out to people and create awareness and providing benefits of welfare schemes like sanitation facilities, essential financial services, electricity connections, access to LPG cylinders, housing for the poor, food security, proper nutrition, reliable healthcare, clean drinking water, etc.

Enrolment of potential beneficiaries will be done through details ascertained during the Yatra, the statement said. The prime minister will flag off IEC (Information, Education and Communication) vans in Khunti, marking the launch of ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra'. The yatra will start from districts with significant tribal population initially and by January 25, 2024, will cover all districts across the country.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Netizens slam Salman Khan for shouting at Khanzaadi on BB17 Weekend Ka Vaar in front of Katrina Kaif: 'Kat must be...'

Ghana international footballer Raphael Dwamena passes away after on-pitch collapse

Meet woman who plays key role in Rs 661 crore company, daughter of billionaire with Rs 9,990 crore net worth

'If bigger countries can violate international law...': Justin Trudeau amid India-Canada row

Meet the richest Punjabi singer with Rs 643 crores net worth; it’s not Diljit Dosanjh, Honey Singh or AP Dhillon

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

5 times BTS members V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-hope made us emotional

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE