Congress can promise 'castle of gold' to win polls, says PM; speaks about Udaipur tailor's hacking

India

Congress can promise 'castle of gold' to win polls, says PM; speaks about Udaipur tailor's hacking

Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned voters against the Congress, saying it can even promise to build a "castle of gold" to win polls and accused the rival party of indulging in corruption and misrule while in power, resulting in a rise in crimes, especially against women, and riots.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 07:59 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday warned voters against the Congress, saying it can even promise to build a "castle of gold" to win polls and accused the rival party of indulging in corruption and misrule while in power, resulting in a rise in crimes, especially against women, and riots. 

Mentioning the 2022 killing of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur, Modi said, “Could we even imagine that in India we would ever hear a slogan like 'sar tan se juda' (a reference to beheading)? But this has happened in the land of braves - Rajasthan - under the misrule of the Congress.” Kanhaiya Lal, 48, was killed with a cleaver inside his shop on June 28, 2022. 

The assailants claimed they hacked Lal to death to avenge an alleged insult to Islam. Addressing a rally in Barwani district two days before the end of the campaigning for the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, the PM attacked the Congress. 

“Wherever the Congress comes to power, crime rate reaches its peak, riots become commonplace and atrocities against sisters and daughters increase,” he maintained. The BJP's star campaigner said states governed by the Congress have flourished after the party has been removed from power. "Wherever the Congress has formed a government, even prosperous states have fallen into trouble," he added. 

He pointed out that the Grand Old Party had promised the sun and the moon to farmers, women, youths and state government employees of Himachal Pradesh, but they all were deceived after it won elections last year in the hill state. Karnataka, where the Congress came to power in May this year, also went down the same path, Modi and added development have reached a standstill in the southern state. 

"If the Congress can do this to a prosperous state like Karnataka what will they do to Madhya Pradesh?", the PM said, cautioning the people of the BJP-ruled state against the opposition party. Modi said the Congress can even promise to build a "castle of gold” for the people of Madhya Pradesh to win elections. 

“They will promise to give a palace of gold and then say they will extract gold from potatoes and then build it,” he remarked, taking a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 2017 comment of making "gold from potatoes". 

The Prime Minister alleged the Congress wants to capture power in Madhya Pradesh to fill its empty coffers. People can see in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan (both ruled by the Congress), how piles of notes earned through illegal means were coming out every day, Modi stated. The PM said the November 17 elections in Madhya Pradesh are not just a fight between the BJP and the Congress. 

“These elections are about deciding the bright future of Madhya Pradesh,” he asserted, campaigning for the saffron outfit. He blamed Congress leaders for pushing the state into a “dark well” and maintained the BJP had pulled Madhya Pradesh out of darkness after coming to power in 2003. The Prime Minister said no one trusts the words and promises of the Congress because of its track record in office. 

"The Congress ruled from Panchayat to Parliament for 60 years, but it neither thought of the welfare of tribals nor gave respect to them," he said. “When a BJP government was formed at the Centre, our tribal brothers got their due respect and a separate ministry for their welfare was created,” Modi stated. 

The PM assured the people of Madhya Pradesh that all promises made by his party BJP to them would be fulfilled after the party retains power in the state. “All promises made to you will be fulfilled. This is my guarantee,” Modi asserted. 

He said the Centre's free ration scheme, which was started during the coronavirus pandemic and covers 80 crore poor people, will be extended for five years. The scheme, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, is ending next month. Madhya Pradesh will have a single-phase polling for its 230 seats and results will be announced on December 3.

