PM Modi to address nation on 400th Prakash Parv of Guru Tegh Bahadur from Red Fort

On the 400th Prakash Parv of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the Red Fort's ramparts on April 21. PM Modi will possibly convey a special message to the Sikh community around the world on this day. According to the Ministry of Culture, Prime Minister Modi will also release a tribute coin and postal stamp on this day.

According to the ministry, 400 ragis (Sikh musicians) would perform a 'Shabd Kirtan' on the occasion. The Ministry of Culture will arrange the event in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. This programme is being held as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur's 400th Prakash Parv.

This event will feature Chief Ministers from a number of states as well as a number of renowned figures from throughout the country and the world. T his is the first time Prime Minister Modi will deliver a speech on a religious programme from the Red Fort's ramparts. Apart from Independence Day, PM Modi addressed the country from the Red Fort on October 21, 2018. The central government then held a celebration in the Red Fort to commemorate the Azad Hind Fauj's 75th anniversary.

