PM Modi sends gifts, personal letter to Ujjwala beneficiary Meera Manjhi after Ayodhya visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now written a letter and sent gifts for Majhi and her family after surprise visit in Ayodhya

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 07:57 AM IST

article-main
(Image source: ANI)
Days after paying a surprise visit to the home of the 10th-crore beneficiary of the Ujjwala scheme, Meera Majhi, in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now written a letter and sent gifts for Majhi and her family. The gift includes a tea set, a drawing book with colours, and more, adding a personal touch to the Prime Minister's gesture.

In his letter, PM Modi wished Meera Majhi and her family members on the New Year.

"It was a great pleasure to meet you and members of your family in Ayodhya - the holy city of Lord Ram, and drink tea prepared by you," he said in his letter. "After coming from Ayodhya, I saw your interview on many TV channels. It was nice to see the confidence of you and your family members, and the simple and easy manner in which you all shared your experiences," PM Modi said.

He also said that this smile on the faces of crores of my family members like you is my capital, my biggest satisfaction, which give me new energy to work wholeheartedly for the country. "You (Majhi) becoming the 10th-crore beneficiary of the Ujjwala Scheme was not just a number, rather I see this as a link with the fulfilment of big dreams and resolves of crores of people of the country," he said. 

"I have full faith that in Amrit Kaal, the Vitality and enthusiasm of the enthusiasm of crores of people of the country, full of aspirations like you, will play a vital role in achieving our goal of building a grand and developed India," PM Modi added. 

Majhi had expressed her happiness after PM Modi unexpectedly visited her residence. PM visited her house and had tea on December 30, during his visit to Ayodhya to inaugurate various development programs ahead of the Ram Mandir's inauguration ceremony on January 22.

"I was not aware that he would visit us. He came to our home. We are feeling very happy. We were not aware that God would arrive in such a way," she had said with a big smile on her face. Amid his packed schedule during a day-long visit to Ayodhya, PM Modi took time to visit Majhi's house, engaging in conversations with beneficiaries and inquiring about her well-being. 

PM Modi was offered tea at the home of the beneficiary of the flagship scheme that provides clean cooking fuel such as LPG cylinders to rural and deprived households, which otherwise had been using firewood, coal, and cow-dung cakes. 

PM asked the beneficiary about everyone's well-being in her family and the benefits she got through the schemes of the government. After the first sip of the tea, offered to him by Meera, PM, in a humorous way, asked her, "Bahut meethi chai peete ho ap log..(You people take so much sugar in your tea)."

