Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

PM Modi, Rajanth Singh meet LK Advani on 95th birthday

On LK Advani's birthday, PM Modi pays him a visit and offers prayers for his health.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 01:03 PM IST

PM Modi, Rajanth Singh meet LK Advani on 95th birthday
PM Modi, Rajanth Singh meet LK Advani on 95th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the residence of veteran BJP leader LK Advani to greet him on his 95th birthday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also visited Advani to wish him on his birthday.

"Visited respected Advaniji's residence and wished him a happy birthday. I pray to God for his good health and long life," Singh said in a tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the senior BJP leader and said that he made an invaluable contribution to the development of the country while being in the government.

"Wishing a very happy birthday to respected LK Advani Ji. Advani Ji, on one hand, strengthened the organization across the country with his continuous hard work, while on the other hand made an invaluable contribution to the development of the country while being in the government. I pray to God for his good health and long life," Shah said in a tweet.

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/india/report-what-is-cop27-climate-summit-know-india-s-plan-to-tackle-climate-change-pollution-3000308

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who is currently in Moscow wished Advani on his birthday. "Warm birthday greetings to revered Shri LK Advani Ji. His many contributions and services to the nation will always keep inspiring us," he said.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri wished and said, "Birthday greetings to one of the leading lights of BJP, India's political stalwart, a fine human being & veteran leader Sh LK Advani Ji."

Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi, Advani was the Minister of Home Affairs in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government from 1998 to 2004. He also served as the Deputy Prime Minister under Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 2002 to 2004. He is one of the co-founders and a senior leader of the BJP.

He began his political career as a volunteer of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). In 2015, Advani was awarded the Padma Vibhushan - India's second-highest civilian honour. 

(Source: ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Abdu Rozik, first contestant of Salman Khan's reality show
From lower cholesterol to weight loss: 5 health benefits of having ginger water
Nysa Devgun stuns in traditional lehanga, netizens say 'beautiful like mom'
Viral Photos of the Day: Gauahar Khan, Pooja Hegde, Vidya Balan stun fans in stylish outfits
Sushmita Sen, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz: Bollywood actors who played transgender roles
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Prakash Javadekar appointed head of Rajya Sabha's ethics panel
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.