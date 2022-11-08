What is COP27 Climate summit? Know India's plan to tackle climate change, pollution

UN Climate Change summit (File photo)

World leaders from across the globe are coming together to attend the COP27 climate change summit, an effort by the United Nations to solve the persisting climate change and global warming issues across Earth.

This year, the leaders from all United Nations countries are conducting a meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt, for the Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC. This conference is better known as the COP27 climate summit. The main purpose of the summit is to formulate a plan to help poor countries deal with climate change issues.

The COP27 summit began in Egypt on November 6 and will proceed till November 18. Several issues are set to be discussed during the COP27 meeting, with most of them aimed at controlling the overall rising global temperature in the 21st century.

What is the COP27 summit?

The United Nations, just like every year, has organized a climate change meeting in Egypt, which has been dubbed the COP27 climate summit. The full form of the summit is the Conference of Parties, which a meeting aimed at controlling the rise of global temperature.

The COP27 climate summit is being attended by over 190 countries, all of which have signed the 1992 UN agreement. The aim of the COP27 meeting and the UN climate agreement is to “stabilise greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere to prevent dangerous interference from human activity on the climate system".

The US climate summit is being conducted for the 27th time this year, with several new agreements introduced in the agenda due to the worsening climate situation across the globe.

India’s stance in Egypt COP27

With climate finance still scarce, climate adaptation in the form of early warning dissemination is key to safeguarding lives and livelihoods from cascading natural hazards causing substantial losses around the world, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said at the UN Climate Conference (COP27) in Egypt on Monday.

Speaking at the UN Secretary-General High-Level Round Table to launch the "Early Warnings for All Executive Action Plan", Yadav stressed that the global pace of climate mitigation is not enough to contain the rate of climate change.

There is an urgent need to acknowledge the cascading natural hazards that cause substantial losses around the world, he said, adding that India fully supports the UN secretary general's agenda to achieve "Early Warnings for All".

(With PTI inputs)

