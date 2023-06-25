Meet Dr Shawky Ibrahim Allam, Grand Mufti of Egypt who PM Modi met

Twitter: @narendramodi

The Grand Mufti of Egypt, Shawky Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on Saturday to discuss promoting societal peace and combating extremism and radicalization. During a two-day state visit to Egypt, the Prime Minister informed the Grand Mufti that India would establish a Centre of Excellence in IT at the Dar-al-Ifta, a body that advises Egypt's Ministry of Social Justice on Islamic legal matters.

Dr Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, the Grand Mufti of Egypt, even lauded India for its commitment to religious equality and communal coexistence.

All about Grand Mufti:

Allam is the 19th and current Grand Mufti of Egypt through Dar al-Ifta al-Misriyyah, succeeding Ali Gomaa. He was born in the Nile Delta governorate of Beheira on August 12, 1961. He received his PhD in 1996 from the Al-Azhar University in Jurisprudence and Sharia law.

He was chosen by Al Azhar's Council of Senior Scholars in February 2013 to succeed 61-year-old Ali Gomaa as grand mufti. According to Al-Azhar's bylaws, the new Grand Mufti must be under the age of 60, have continually served the religious community after completing his study, be an expert in both jurisprudence and Sharia law, and speak a second language well in addition to Arabic. This marks the first occasion when Islamic scholars choose the Grand Mufti, as opposed to the president doing so.

In Egypt and the rest of the Arab and Islamic world, the role of the Grand Mufti is regarded as having enormous power.

According to Egyptian laws, the Grand Mufti of Egypt is also tasked with assessing all death sentences in Egypt in addition to issuing fatwas. Allam is seen as a moderate who rejects fanaticism and has no allegiance to any political party.

