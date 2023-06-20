PM Modi departs for US on landmark State Visit, lists top priority 'strengthening defence, trade ties'

PM Narendra Modi

On Tuesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for the United States on a landmark 'State Visit' - the highest diplomatic reception reserved for closest allies. During the much-anticipated visit, an unprecedented deal on jet engine technology transfer is also expected.

Before leaving for the US, PM Modi released a statement about his visit and also clarified the reasons behind this all-important meeting. PM Modi said, "I am travelling to the United States of America on a State Visit at the invitation of President Joseph Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden. This special invitation is a reflection of the vigour and vitality of the partnership between our democracies."

PM Modi said that he will begin his visit in New York where he will celebrate the International Day of Yoga on June 21 (tomorrow) at the United Nations Headquarters with the UN leadership and members of the international community.

"I will thereafter travel to Washington DC. President Biden and I have had the opportunity to meet several times since my last Official Visit to the USA in September 2021. This visit will be an opportunity to enrich the depth and diversity of our partnership."

Read PM Modi's remainder of the statement ahead of the US visit here

India-US ties are multifaceted, with deepening engagements across sectors. The USA is India’s largest trade partner in goods and services. We collaborate closely in science & technology, education, health, defence and security fields. The initiative on Critical & Emerging Technologies has added new dimensions and widened collaboration to defence industrial cooperation, space, telecom, quantum, Artificial Intelligence, and biotech sectors. Our two countries are also collaborating to further our shared vision of a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

My discussions with President Biden and other senior US leaders will provide an opportunity to consolidate our bilateral cooperation as well as in plurilateral forums such as G20, Quad, and IPEF.

I will also have the pleasure of joining President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden for the State Banquet along with several dignitaries.

The US Congress has always provided strong bi-partisan support to India-US ties. During my visit, I will address a Joint Session of the US Congress at the invitation of Congressional leadership.

Strong people-to-people linkages have been instrumental in developing the trust between our countries. I look forward to meeting the vibrant Indian-American community that represents the best of our societies. I will also meet some of the leading CEOs to discuss opportunities for elevating our trade and investment relationship and for building resilient global supply chains.

I am confident that my visit to the US will reinforce our ties based on shared values of democracy, diversity, and freedom. Together we stand stronger in meeting the shared global challenges.

I will travel to Cairo from Washington D.C. at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. I am excited to pay a State Visit to a close and friendly country for the first time.

We had the pleasure of receiving President Sisi as the Chief Guest at our Republic Day celebrations this year. These two visits in the span of a few months are a reflection of our rapidly evolving partnership with Egypt, which was elevated to a ‘Strategic Partnership’ during President Sisi’s visit.

I look forward to my discussions with President Sisi and senior members of the Egyptian Government to impart further momentum to our civilizational and multi-faceted partnership. I will also have the opportunity to interact with the vibrant Indian diaspora in Egypt.