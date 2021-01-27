PM Kisan Yojana: Farmers will get free Kisan Credit Card, here's how to apply

The seventh installment of PM Kisan Yojana has been released recently. and the Union government could also increase the amount of Kisan Samman Fund to farmers annually in the Union Budget 2021-22. A few days ago, the government had linked the Kisan Credit Card Scheme to PM Kisan Yojana. Almost 1. 5 crore farmers were given the Kisan Credit Cards. Since February 2020, the Union Government has been running a special drive to provide Kisan Credit Cards to farmers availing of the PM Kisan Yojana.

After linking the Kisan Credit Card to PM Kisan Yojana, the Modi government had announced the issuance of Kisan Credit Card to 2.5 crore farmers. So far, 1.5 crore farmers have been given Kisan Credit Cards. Under this scheme, a target has been set to provide 2 lakh crore rupees as farmers loan.

No need for KYC

Following the linking of PM Kisan Yojana with the Kisan Credit Card, farmers do not need for the farmers to get the KYC done. Now farmers have to fill only a one page form to get a Kisan Credit Card. This form can be downloaded from the pmkisan.gov.in website.

Things to keep in mind