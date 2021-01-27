PM Kisan Yojana: Farmers will get free Kisan Credit Card, here's how to apply
Since February 2020, the Union Government has been running a special drive to provide Kisan Credit Cards to farmers availing of the PM Kisan Yojana.
Representative image
Written By
Edited By
Abhishek Sharma
Source
DNA webdesk
The seventh installment of PM Kisan Yojana has been released recently. and the Union government could also increase the amount of Kisan Samman Fund to farmers annually in the Union Budget 2021-22. A few days ago, the government had linked the Kisan Credit Card Scheme to PM Kisan Yojana. Almost 1. 5 crore farmers were given the Kisan Credit Cards. Since February 2020, the Union Government has been running a special drive to provide Kisan Credit Cards to farmers availing of the PM Kisan Yojana.
After linking the Kisan Credit Card to PM Kisan Yojana, the Modi government had announced the issuance of Kisan Credit Card to 2.5 crore farmers. So far, 1.5 crore farmers have been given Kisan Credit Cards. Under this scheme, a target has been set to provide 2 lakh crore rupees as farmers loan.
No need for KYC
Following the linking of PM Kisan Yojana with the Kisan Credit Card, farmers do not need for the farmers to get the KYC done. Now farmers have to fill only a one page form to get a Kisan Credit Card. This form can be downloaded from the pmkisan.gov.in website.
Things to keep in mind
- The minimum age of the farmer applying for Kisan Credit Card should be 18 years and maximum age of 75 years. Applicants above 60 years of age will also need a co-applicant to apply.
- Under the Kisan Credit Card, a farmer can get a loan of up to Rs 3 lakh for farming. This amount will be paid to the farmer at an interest rate of 4 percent.
- In addition to farmers, those who do animal husbandry, fisheries can also apply for agricultural loans under the Kisan Credit Card. It is also not compulsory for the applicant to have agricultural land.
- Animal husbandry or fisheries can avail a loan of up to Rs 2 lakh at an interest rate of 4 percent.